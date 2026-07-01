The Service Companies Chooses Fountain For Hiring Across 35 States With 24/7 Screening

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Service Companies, the leading provider of outsourced cleaning services to the luxury hotel, casino, and timeshare industries, has partnered with the AI-native frontline hiring platform Fountain to automate recruiting, compliance, and onboarding of hundreds of hires each month.

"Frontline workers have options, and they decide fast," said Pete Eisenman, senior vice president of customers at Fountain. "The Service Companies understood that a slow hiring experience was losing them candidates." Share

The Service Companies operates in a high-volume environment, providing cleaning staff to businesses in 35 states. Fountain keeps screening and onboarding moving around the clock, so candidates don’t need to wait for recruiter shifts to move forward.

The Service Companies needed a hiring process that could run outside standard business hours. Many candidates for overnight roles can’t take calls during recruiter shifts. Structured, multilingual, mobile-first AI interviewing is the basis of a 24/7 screening engine that can reach candidates when and where they’re actually available.

“As our business continues to grow across hospitality, gaming, events, and commercial facilities, investing in innovative solutions like Fountain is essential to strengthening our workforce operations and maintaining the high standards of service our clients expect,” said Brian Coyne, CEO at The Service Companies. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and creating a seamless experience for the thousands of frontline employees who play such a critical role in our success.”

For nationwide operations with hiring volumes that can fluctuate greatly due to peak season demand, precision and speed-to-hire are key to success. With built-in onboarding and I-9 compliance, Fountain reduces manual administrative work, allowing The Service Companies’s teams to spend more time finding and engaging the right candidates and ensuring they can start work as quickly as possible.

"Frontline workers have options, and they decide fast," said Pete Eisenman, senior vice president of customers at Fountain. "The Service Companies understood that a slow hiring experience wasn't just an internal inefficiency; it was losing them candidates. We're here to fix that."

About Fountain

Fountain is the AI-native platform for managing the global frontline workforce. Through Frontline Superintelligence, businesses can 10x their team, 10x their speed, and 10x their talent to unlock step-change efficiency and operational impact. Companies using Fountain today have processed millions of frontline hires globally, and early AI deployments are helping teams reduce hiring timelines by up to 30% while increasing candidate engagement rates significantly. Frontline Superintelligence is a multi-agent execution layer that coordinates autonomous workflows to transform workforce management into an active operating system.

With a modular architecture and consultant-level agents embedded directly into workflows, Fountain is reinventing how companies source, hire, and manage millions of workers across logistics, retail, restaurants, healthcare, and staffing. Instead of tracking workflows, Fountain runs them.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies is the leading provider of outsourced cleaning services to the luxury hotel, casino, and timeshare industries. We deliver best-in-class housekeeping, overnight cleaning, EVS, public area cleaning, and window cleaning using exclusively compliant labor through a managed services model.

Backed by decades of hospitality expertise, we partner with leading brands to improve operational performance, enhance the guest experience, and solve complex workforce challenges. Our managed services approach combines experienced on-site leadership, continuous training, rigorous quality standards, and a commitment to legally compliant labor, enabling our clients to achieve consistent results while staying focused on their core business.