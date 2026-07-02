CaratIQ Announces Exclusive Partnership with Nationwide Jewellers to Bring AI-Powered Cloud POS Technology to Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CaratIQ, the AI operating system built for jewellery stores, today announced an exclusive partnership with Nationwide, one of Australasia’s leading jewellery buying groups, representing more than 400 jewellery stores. Under the agreement, CaratIQ will become the exclusive provider for cloud-based point-of-sale, clienteling CRM and AI-powered retail technology for the Nationwide member group.

The partnership gives Nationwide members access to a modern, jewellery-specific platform designed to connect sales, inventory, customer relationships, repairs, reporting, communications and AI workflows in one system. As part of the rollout, CaratIQ has also integrated the Nationwide Repair Price Book and Retail Management Report, allowing members to access key Nationwide tools directly within the CaratIQ platform.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Nationwide and expand our commitment to both the Australian and New Zealand jewellery markets," said Ryan Abdullah, Founder of CaratIQ. "Nationwide has built a trusted community of more than 400 jewellery stores, and this partnership allows us to bring purpose-built technology to a major network of independent retailers. We see Australia & New Zealand as a significant growth markets for CaratIQ, and this is an important step in deepening our ties with jewellers across the region."

Romel Santos, a jewellery store owner and Nationwide member already using CaratIQ, said the platform has had a meaningful impact on his business.

"As both a jewellery store owner and a Nationwide member, I've seen how much of a difference CaratIQ can make in a store," said Romel Santos. "It has helped us organise our operations, improve visibility across the business, and better manage customer relationships from one place. The AI tools are especially exciting because they help save time, surface useful insights, and support a more personalised customer experience. I'm excited to see CaratIQ roll out to the wider Nationwide group and believe it will be a valuable advantage for jewellers across Australia."

Clyde Vellacott and Rachel Vellacott of Jamies Jewellers, a Nationwide member in New Zealand preparing to go live with CaratIQ, said the platform will support the store’s ecommerce and customer experience goals.

"Online is becoming an increasingly important part of how customers discover, research, and engage with Jamies Jewellers," said Clyde Vellacott. "We're looking forward to going live with CaratIQ because it will help us connect our POS, inventory, customer data, and ecommerce operations in one platform. That gives our stores a stronger foundation to showcase products online, manage enquiries more efficiently, and turn digital interest into real customer relationships. The AI and CRM tools are especially exciting because they will help our team follow up smarter, personalise the experience, and better serve customers whether they start online or in-store. I'm excited to see this partnership bring those capabilities to more Nationwide members across Australia and New Zealand."

Through this agreement, Nationwide members will be able to use CaratIQ to access trusted group resources such as the Repair Price Book and Retail Management Report. The integration is designed to help jewellers reduce manual work, improve decision-making, and run their stores with greater clarity and control.

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward for our members,” said Glen Pocklington, General Manager of Nationwide Jewellers. “Jewellery retail is becoming more customised, more considered and more relationship driven. Retailers need systems that help them capture meaningful customer information, build a clearer picture of each customer’s preferences, milestones and product interests, and communicate with them in a more relevant way. CaratIQ brings that together in a modern cloud-based platform with an intuitive interface that younger, customer-facing retail teams can understand and adopt quickly.”

CaratIQ and Nationwide will both be exhibiting at the International Jewellery Fair in Sydney from 22-24 August 2026. Members and retailers will be able to learn more about the partnership, see the platform in action, and explore how CaratIQ can support their stores.

CaratIQ and Nationwide will work closely together to support onboarding, training, and continued innovation for Nationwide members across Australia & New Zealand.

About CaratIQ

CaratIQ is the AI operating system for jewellery stores, providing cloud-based point-of-sale, inventory, CRM, repairs, custom jobs, communications, reporting, ecommerce integrations, and AI tools in one unified platform. Built specifically for jewellers, CaratIQ helps stores modernise operations, strengthen customer relationships, and grow their business.

About Nationwide

Nationwide is one of Australasia's leading jewellery buying groups, representing more than 400 jewellery stores. Nationwide supports independent jewellery retailers with supplier relationships, business and marketing resources, industry tools and member services designed to help stores compete and grow.