Insight to Offer Microsoft 365 E7 AI-Powered Frontier Suite to Market, Leading by Example with Its Own Enterprise-Wide Deployment

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) today announced it has signed an agreement to formalize its role as a launch partner for Microsoft 365 E7, Microsoft’s Frontier Suite that combines advanced productivity and security with artificial intelligence (AI) built for work and capabilities to manage and secure AI agents. As one of the first enterprises to deploy Microsoft’s Frontier Suite across its own 14,000+ employee global enterprise, Insight will be client zero for the shift to a human-led, agent-operated enterprise. This dual position — serving as launch partner and enterprise-wide internal adopter — positions Insight as a partner that lives AI transformation firsthand.

Insight is also among a small group of global launch partners for Microsoft Agent 365, a designation that reflects Microsoft’s confidence in Insight’s ability to deploy, govern, and scale agentic AI responsibly. Together with Insight’s wall-to-wall deployment of Microsoft 365 E7, these credentials give Insight clients a single partner who can deploy the full Microsoft AI stack, from Microsoft 365 Copilot to autonomous agents, with security and governance built in from day one. These collective global capabilities are delivered through Insight AI, the company’s dedicated sub-brand focused on helping enterprises navigate the full AI lifecycle from initial infrastructure readiness to secure optimization.

“Being among the first to deploy E7 enterprise-wide is part of a deliberate strategy to lead from the front in our own AI transformation and bring this offering directly to our clients,” said Jack Azagury, CEO and President, Insight. “We’re entering an era where the winners will be defined by how quickly they can put AI to work, securely, at scale with a focus on delivering measurable value. We are doing the hard work building that capability from the inside out, and now we are taking the lessons learned and embedding them into our Insight AI client solutions.”

Insight’s credibility in bringing E7 to clients is grounded in its own proven transformation results. Through its Flight Academy program, Insight achieved 91% Copilot adoption across its global workforce in just nine months, with teammates reporting an average of four hours of estimated productivity gained per week.

Insight has formalized this methodology into a repeatable deployment framework now available to clients, compressing what took Insight months into an accelerated engagement model. For example, Texans Credit Union, a 70-year-old financial cooperative serving the state of Texas and an E7 client, partnered with Insight to migrate to Azure, deploy Microsoft 365 with Copilot, and build compliance-aware AI security tailored to credit union regulations, allowing the credit union to reclaim staff hours and costs, make efficient use of resources, and return even more value to its members as a result.

“Partnering with Insight has been a force multiplier for our team as we work to advance members’ financial lives with convenience and security in mind. We’ve modernized our entire infrastructure, deployed Copilot with the security and compliance controls a financial institution requires, and by consolidating to Microsoft 365 E7, we eliminated the complexity and cost of purchasing licenses à la carte. Insight has helped us build a foundation for the future,” said Ian Beirnes, VP of IT Systems, Texans Credit Union.

“The market demands a partner that lives transformation just as much as they sell it,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and CVP, Global Channel Partner Sales, Microsoft. “Insight has embraced that a frontier partner is deploying Microsoft’s most advanced suite enterprise-wide, operationalizing it with the right security and governance, and turning those learnings into solutions for their customers to lead in the age of AI. This is what the future of the channel looks like.”

As organizations deploy E7 and begin operationalizing AI agents, security becomes a critical enabler. Insight’s Managed Exposure Defense, a unique Microsoft-powered managed security service built on Defender XDR and Sentinel, helps organizations address emerging AI-era threats, especially as new AI models enter the market. This offering is especially compelling for midmarket organizations that may not have the same resources as large enterprises to respond to emerging threats at speed.

To learn how Insight can help your organization deploy Microsoft’s Frontier Suite, visit https://www.insight.com/en_US/shop/partner/microsoft.html.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises is a leading Solutions Integrator that helps clients solve technology challenges by combining the right hardware, software, and services. We’re a global Fortune 500 technology company with a network of over 6,000 partners and experts around the world who provide access to end-to-end IT capabilities. For more than 35 years, we have delivered and optimized technology solutions for our clients efficiently, effectively, and safely. We are rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes World’s Best Employer, and a Fortune World’s Best Workplace. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M