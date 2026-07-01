Affirm now available across Bed Bath & Beyond's brands, giving shoppers more flexibility for the purchases that make a house feel like home

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A home comes together one decision at a time, from the everyday essentials people rely on to the larger purchases that make a space more comfortable, functional, and personal. Now, eligible customers shopping across Bed Bath & Beyond brands – including Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, and buybuy BABY – can choose Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) at online checkout and pay over time in biweekly or monthly payments with no hidden fees, late fees, or compounding interest. Just total clarity every step of the way.

“Bed Bath & Beyond is where customers come for everything home, from the everyday essentials, to the perfect seasonal touches, to the projects that transform a room,” said Lisa Foley, Chief Operating Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond. “Affirm gives them the flexibility to pay their way and to bring their vision to life on a timeline that works for them.”

“Homes change as life changes,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “Whether someone is moving into their first apartment, preparing for a new baby, or creating space for a growing family, Affirm gives customers a clear, transparent way to pay over time and choose a payment plan that fits their budget.”

Bed Bath & Beyond joins Affirm’s global network of nearly 515,000 merchant partners, including leading brands like Amazon, Costco, StubHub, REVOLVE, Net-a-Porter, StockX, and many more.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE: BBBY) is building a connected home ecosystem designed to make shopping for, managing and caring for a home simpler and more affordable. Through a portfolio of trusted brands including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Overstock, Kirkland’s and, upon completion of the merger, The Container Store, the Company serves customers through an integrated omnichannel experience spanning retail, home products, services, financing, protection and installation solutions.

The Company’s technology and data platform helps create more personalized experiences for customers across every stage of home ownership, while its expanding ecosystem of brands and services is designed to deliver greater convenience, accessibility and value.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

AFRM-PA

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses. Affirm Loan Services, LLC, NMLS ID 1479506