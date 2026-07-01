Crecera Brands Selects PSQ Payments

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PSQ Holdings" or the "Company"), a payments and financial infrastructure company, today announced that Crecera Brands, the parent company of a portfolio of sporting goods and outdoor e-commerce destinations, has selected PSQ Payments for payment-processing services. Crecera expects to migrate payment processing for its core brands onto PSQ's payments platform in early July 2026, unifying processing under a single provider.

The planned migration is expected to move payment processing across Crecera's family of brands, including Sportsman's Guide, The Golfer's World (TGW.com), and PlayBaseball (playbaseball.com), onto PSQ Payments. PSQ's payment stack is designed to help merchants manage processing costs, support authorization performance, and provide a unified view of transaction activity across their portfolios.

"Crecera is the kind of high-volume merchant we built PSQ Payments to serve, and Sportsman’s Guide gives us continued exposure to the outdoor and shooting sports vertical where we first built deep expertise," said Dusty Wunderlich, Chief Executive Officer of PSQ Holdings. "Our ambition goes beyond helping merchants process payments. We are working to pair payments infrastructure with other merchant-support capabilities designed to support their growth objectives. Working with a multi-brand retailer of Crecera's scale is consistent with PSQ’s strategy to serve established, higher-volume merchants beyond our original verticals and reflects continued execution across our fintech business."

“We believe moving our core portfolio payment volume to PSQ Payments will provide us with a fast, reliable platform and a partner that deeply understands the complexities of our business," said Kurt Johnson, CFO of Crecera Brands. "We get one team, one integration, with a high level of service and responsiveness, on a platform that can grow with us as we continue to scale."

PSQ is also building a broader financial technology platform. The Company increasingly aims to act as a financial infrastructure partner to merchants in its network by pairing payment-processing capabilities with related merchant tools and, where applicable, other PSQ financial technology offerings. For Crecera, the relationship is expected to include access to PSQ’s broader platform over time, subject to implementation and applicable commercial terms, reflecting PSQ's strategy to expand into established, higher-volume merchants beyond its original verticals. PSQ believes this approach may support broader merchant relationships and strengthen the value of joining its platform.

About PSQ Holdings, Inc.

PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) is a payments and financial infrastructure company. We build and operate financial infrastructure in highly regulated environments for industries underserved by traditional financial institutions, including businesses, campaigns, and nonprofits that depend on reliable, compliant payment solutions.

About Crecera Brands

Crecera Brands is the driving force behind Sportsman's Guide, Salt Strong, The Golfer's World, PlayBaseball, and PlaySoftball, five of America's leading retailers of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and golf supplies. For nearly 50 years, its companies have been dedicated to helping customers enjoy the fun, freedom, and traditions of the great outdoors. From hunting and fishing to playing ball and hitting the links, the companies of Crecera Brands deliver the gear customers need to succeed. Its websites include sportsmansguide.com, tgw.com, saltstrong.com, playbaseball.com, and playsoftball.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "is to be," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated operating strategy, its growth and partnership initiatives, the expected benefits of the Crecera Brands agreement, and the scope and timing of the payment-processing services to be provided. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. PSQ Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. PSQ Holdings does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.