Team Cymru Named an INTERPOL Gateway Partner

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Cymru today announced that it has formally become an INTERPOL Gateway Partner. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Team Cymru's longstanding mission to save and improve lives by helping security teams around the world track and disrupt the most advanced threat actors and malicious infrastructure.

As an INTERPOL Gateway Partner, Team Cymru will have expanded opportunities to engage directly with INTERPOL through closed meetings and working sessions, and will be recognized among INTERPOL's named partners in support of international law enforcement efforts against cybercrime.

The partnership is the result of a collaboration that has developed over more than a year, during which Team Cymru supported multiple investigations and contributed expertise on the ground — working closely with INTERPOL in Singapore. The relationship reflects a shared commitment to disrupting the criminal infrastructure that underpins cyber-enabled crime worldwide.

“Becoming an INTERPOL Gateway Partner is a meaningful step forward in our mission to make the internet a safer place,” said Jacomo Piccolini, Manager of Outreach, Team Cymru. “We are proud to deepen our collaboration with INTERPOL and to put our visibility and expertise to work in support of law enforcement around the world. This recognition is a credit to the dedication of our team.”

Over the past two years, Team Cymru has supplied internet-scale threat intelligence to several major INTERPOL operations: Operation Synergia II (helping dismantle 22,000+ malicious servers and drive 41 arrests across 95 countries), Operation Ramz (201 arrests and 53 servers seized across the MENA region, alongside partners like Group-IB and Kaspersky), and Operation Red Card 2.0 (disrupting scam infrastructure tied to over $45M in losses).

Team Cymru will continue to work alongside INTERPOL and the broader international security community to identify, investigate, and disrupt malicious activity, reinforcing its commitment to protecting organizations and individuals from evolving cyber threats.

About Team Cymru

Team Cymru is the global leader in external threat intelligence and adversary infrastructure visibility. Its Pure Signal™ platform delivers unmatched visibility into the global internet, enabling enterprises, governments, and the security community to detect, attribute, and disrupt malicious activity before it reaches the perimeter. Team Cymru works with hundreds of the world’s leading organizations across financial services, critical infrastructure, government, and technology sectors, and supports a global community of incident responders through its no-cost Community Services program. For more information, visit www.team-cymru.com.