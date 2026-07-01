Leading Immigration Lawyer and AILA President Jeff Joseph Joins Manifest Law as President of Immigration Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest Law, the AI-native immigration law firm powered by Manifest OS, announced today that Jeff Joseph, the sitting President of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and former Partner at Berry, Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), is joining the firm as President of Immigration Strategy.

"Jeff is one of the most respected leaders in the immigration law bar and is one of the most consequential lawyers of his generation, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Manifest Law," said Avi Goldenberg, Managing Attorney at Manifest Law. Share

Joseph brings almost 30 years of experience advising employers across the full corporate immigration lifecycle, from large global mobility programs to complex federal litigation. He currently serves as the 79th President of AILA, whose members include approximately 18,000 immigration lawyers and law professors in the United States, and is the largest and most prominent association of immigration lawyers in the world. Joseph will continue to serve out his AILA term.

Joseph's courtroom record has reshaped the rules employers and immigration attorneys operate under. He successfully challenged the State Department's worldwide visa ban during COVID-19, defeated the Department of Labor's H-1B wage rule that would have priced small businesses, startups, nonprofits, and universities out of hiring foreign talent, and won the landmark case overturning DHS's narrow interpretation of "specialty occupation," broadening the path for analyst, data, and tech roles employers depend on for critical headcount.

"Jeff is one of the most respected leaders in the immigration law bar and is one of the most consequential lawyers of his generation, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Manifest Law," said Avi Goldenberg, Managing Attorney at Manifest Law. "His depth in corporate immigration, his record in federal court, and the trust he has built across the profession make him the right leader to lead our US immigration strategy. With Jeff joining the firm, we are committed to building the most trusted immigration legal provider worldwide."

Joseph joins Manifest Law from BAL, where he was a Partner in the firm's litigation and compliance teams, managing federal litigation on behalf of companies, industry associations, and employer coalitions as well as providing complex advisory services and defense on government investigations and audits. He has been recognized by Chambers and Partners locally, nationally, and globally, by Best Lawyers in America every year since 2009, by LawDragon as one of the 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers, and by American Lawyer Magazine as a Western Region Trailblazer. Joseph also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

"The way Manifest Law has reorganized the work of an immigration firm around the Manifest OS proprietary AI platform is what made this opportunity unique," said Haesung Kim, Head of Legal Operations at Manifest Law and former partner at BAL. "Our attorneys spend their time on legal strategy and client advisory work rather than on the manual form filling work that usually fills the days of most immigration lawyers. Jeff understands what that means for our clients, for our team, and for the future of the profession, and his leadership accelerates everything we are building."

“In this age of AI, the corporate immigration industry is at an inflection point unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes. Foreign national employees rely on their attorney to provide timely high-level strategic counsel, while at the same time demonstrating the customer service and empathy that the immigration journey requires. Immigration program managers are demanding that law firms demonstrate how they are utilizing technology to lower the costs of legal services, while at the same time not having to sacrifice reliable reporting, compliance tracking and program management tools. Immigration practitioners doing this work deserve better tools that streamline case production and eliminate the busy work, freeing up their time to do the job they love and were built for - creative legal strategies and proactive customer service," said Jeff Joseph. "Manifest Law has built something the profession has needed for a long time: a firm where deep legal expertise is paired with AI technology that lets lawyers do their best work faster and with less bureaucracy. I am honored to join Manifest and help build the future of the immigration industry."

About Manifest Law

Manifest Law is the AI-native immigration law firm powered by Manifest OS, delivering quality, transparency, and efficiency without the traditional billable hour. Experienced attorneys at the firm deliver fixed-fee pricing and high-caliber corporate immigration work at scale for enterprises, mid-market employers, high-growth startups, and smaller employers historically priced out of premium counsel. Manifest Law is actively hiring immigration attorneys who want to build the next era of the profession. Learn more at manifestlaw.com.

Jeff Joseph's statements reflect his personal views and are made in his individual capacity. They are not made on behalf of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and do not represent the positions or endorsement of AILA or its membership. References to Mr. Joseph's AILA office are for identification purposes only.

This communication may constitute attorney advertising. Prior results, including the litigation outcomes described above, do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome in any future matter. Descriptions of Mr. Joseph's litigation experience reflect work performed with prior firms, co-counsel, and coalition partners. Manifest Law is an association of lawyers and legal entities doing business under a common name, which includes Manifest Legal Services LLC, Manifest Legal Solutions LLC and Manifest Law PLLC. Manifest Legal Services LLC is an Arizona ABS regulated by the Supreme Court of Arizona. The use of the name “Manifest Law” does not imply that all lawyers or legal entities within the Manifest Law family are part of a single partnership or that they are responsible for the acts or omissions of each other.