Alfred University Announces Partnership with Sodexo to Enhance Campus Life and Student Belonging

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alfred University and Sodexo have entered into a new partnership set to enhance the campus dining experience, leveraging Sodexo’s innovative services and culinary excellence. Effective June 1, the new partnership is the result of several months of careful evaluation to determine which dining services provider would best support students and strengthen their sense of belonging at the private university in western New York, which was founded in 1836.

Alfred University and Sodexo have entered into a new partnership set to enhance the campus dining experience, leveraging Sodexo’s innovative services and culinary excellence. Share

Plans are well underway to introduce new dining concepts, expanded menu variety, wellness-focused and allergen-friendly options, renovated dining and gathering spaces, a campus food truck, and experiential dining events at Alfred University. Through its partnership with the university, Sodexo will also provide student employment, internships, mentorship opportunities, sustainability and nutrition programming, as well as expanded catering services and more than 60 special events each semester designed to foster community, engagement, and belonging across campus.

“We are honored to begin this partnership with Alfred University and to support a campus community so deeply committed to student-centered experiences, connection, creativity, and growth,” said Tim MacTurk, vice president of Sodexo Campus Operations. “Sodexo’s commitment to creating memorable experiences and spaces of belonging through food aligns naturally with Alfred’s mission. Our focus will be on listening, collaborating, and elevating the dining program to better campus life and build community for the students we serve.”

As part of the plan to enhance campus life, Sodexo will lead the transition from Community Table, a dining and cooking space at Alfred University, to The Saxon Club, a convenient culinary lounge. In addition to customizable menu options, The Saxon Club will showcase offerings from small businesses, reflecting Sodexo’s commitment to supporting and partnering with the local community.

“This partnership represents much more than a dining contract—it is an investment in the student experience and in the moments that bring our campus community together every day,” said Kim Harvey, vice president for Student Experience at Alfred University. “Dining spaces are places where friendships form, conversations happen, and students build a sense of belonging. We are excited to partner with Sodexo to launch Saxon Dining: a dining experience that supports wellbeing, engagement, and community at Alfred University.”

Alfred University and Sodexo look forward to welcoming students back this fall and introducing them to a fresh dining experience starting August 20, the first day of Welcome Week.

About Alfred University

Alfred University was founded in 1836 and is one of the oldest co-educational institutions of higher education in the country. Located in the village of Alfred in the Southern Tier of Western New York, Alfred University has a student population of roughly 1,500 undergraduates and 150 graduate students. Alfred offers an uncommon set of top-ranked programs, with nearly more than 60 majors and more than 80 minors across five schools and colleges: the Inamori School of Engineering, the School of Art and Design and Division of Performing Arts, the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies. The Inamori School of Engineering offers a bachelor’s degree in Renewable Energy Engineering and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Biomaterials Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Glass Science Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Alfred also offers PhDs in Ceramic Engineering, Glass Science Engineering, and Materials Science and Engineering and is the only institution in the country to offer bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees in Glass Science Engineering. The School of Art and Design graduate programs—which offer M.F.A. degrees in ceramic art, sculpture dimensional studies, and electronic integrated arts—consistently ranks as one of the top fine art programs in the country. The M.F.A program ranks among the top 10 in the country by U.S. News and World Report, which lists Alfred’s ceramic art graduate program number one. The College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and offers seven undergraduate majors and 13 minors. Student life is enhanced by an intercollegiate athletics program with 26 varsity teams, as well as a host of intramural sports programs, and more than 75 clubs and organizations.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global leader in food and services shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.