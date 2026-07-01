Revvity Expands Signals AI Ecosystem Through Anthropic Claude Integration

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) announced that its Revvity Signals Software business has joined Anthropic's directory for Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors, enabling scientists to access Signals AI capabilities and connected R&D knowledge through Claude, including Claude Science, Anthropic’s new AI workbench for scientific research.

As organizations increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific research, the challenge is ensuring AI models have access to trusted scientific data, context and knowledge. Through the Signals MCP connector, Claude can securely access information through Signals' intelligence layer, helping researchers search, understand and act on complex R&D data using natural language.

"Signals AI was designed to help scientists transform connected R&D data into understanding, decisions and action," said Kevin Willoe, president of Revvity Signals Software. "By joining Anthropic's MCP ecosystem, we're extending the reach of our Signals AI beyond our Signals One platform and enabling researchers to combine Claude's reasoning capabilities with the governed data, ontology-driven scientific context and trusted knowledge managed across the entire Revvity Signals offering."

The integration complements the recently launched Signals AI native agentic framework, which embeds AI capabilities across the Signals One™ platform. Signals AI brings leading large language model (LLM) capabilities directly into the Signals platform, while the Signals MCP connector enables scientists who choose to work in Claude to securely access their connected R&D data and scientific context from Signals. By connecting Claude to the Revvity Signals platform, scientists can access organizational knowledge, experimental data and scientific context through natural language interactions while maintaining traceability and scientific precision.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

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