Introducing Arbex: a New Global Leader in Tissue and Hygiene

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arbex, a new global leader in tissue and hygiene, today commences operations as an independent business and unveils details of its brand, leadership team, and company structure. Announced in June 2025 as a $3.4 billion joint venture between Suzano (NYSE: SUZ), the world’s largest pulp supplier, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB), a global leader in consumer goods and personal care, the new business will manufacture, market and distribute consumer and professional products across more than 70 markets on five continents.

Arbex has assumed ownership of assets previously run by Kimberly-Clark’s International Family Care & Professional (IFP) business unit, which includes 22 manufacturing sites in 14 countries, and a portfolio of more than 40 regional brands including Andrex®, Hakle®, and Scottex®. The company also holds a long-term license for the use of Kimberly-Clark’s global brands, including Kleenex®, Cottonelle®, Scott®, WypAll®, Viva®, and Kimberly-Clark Professional.

Ehab Abou-Oaf, previously President of Kimberly-Clark’s IFP business, directly transitions in as Chief Executive Officer of Arbex. He will be based in London, alongside the majority of the global leadership team. Luís Bueno, previously Executive Vice President of Suzano’s consumer goods business, becomes Chief Operating Officer. And Oscar Mousinho, a Kimberly-Clark veteran who most recently served as Global CFO of the Pet Nutrition business at Mars, is the incoming Chief Financial Officer. Walter Schalka, who spent over a decade as CEO of Suzano before stepping down in 2024, will chair Arbex’s Board of Directors.

Ehab Abou-Oaf, CEO of Arbex, said:

“This new company brings together a distinguished heritage, a portfolio of trusted brands, and a compelling vision for the future. Our parent companies have given us a sturdy foundation and a leading market position. In an increasingly dynamic and evolving global landscape, Arbex is embarking on a new journey from a position of strength, and we believe we can shape the future of the tissue and hygiene sector.

“Our immediate priority is ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for our colleagues, customers and consumers around the world. Our team will work hard to grow our business, continuing to earn the trust of hundreds of millions of households worldwide who use our products every day, and remaining committed to delivering quality, sustainability and value.”

Luís Renato Bueno, Chief Operating Officer of Arbex, said:

“Arbex brings together world-class talent with brands that already hold significant market share in over 70 countries around the world. From day one we will be a successful global business, which gives us an exciting launchpad for accelerated growth and an opportunity to build on momentum.

“We are combining the best of Suzano’s industrial and operational expertise, with Kimberly-Clark’s formidable international marketing and brand capabilities – uniting these through shared values of innovation and sustainability. With a pure-play focus on tissue and hygiene products, we believe Arbex has commercial, technical and innovation capabilities that can deliver top-line and bottom-line improvements, helping make us the undisputed global leader in our sector.”

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Arbex

Arbex is a leading global tissue and hygiene business, that is home to some of the world’s most trusted consumer brands. We have a portfolio of household and professional products sold in more than 70 countries, including Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, WypAll, Andrex and Viva.

Arbex is joint venture between Suzano, the world’s largest pulp supplier, and Kimberly-Clark, a global leader in consumer goods and personal care. We combine local market insight with global scale and expertise, with 22 manufacturing facilities across 14 countries on five continents.

Learn more at arbex.com

Announced appointments to the senior leadership team of Arbex include:

Ehab Abu-Oaf, Chief Executive Officer (formerly President, International Family Care & Professional, Kimberly-Clark)

Luís Renato Bueno, Chief Operating Officer (formerly Executive Vice President Consumer Goods, Suzano)

Oscar Mousinho, Chief Financial Officer (formerly Global Chief Financial Officer Pet Nutrition, Mars)

Caroline Carpenedo, Chief People, Sustainability, Communications & Corporate Brand Officer (formerly Executive Vice President, People & Management, Safety, Suzano)

Chris Burniston, Chief Legal Counsel (formerly Vice President & General Counsel, International Family Care & Professional, Kimberly-Clark)

Andrew Behles, Chief of Strategy & Transformation Officer (formerly Senior Director, FP&A and Strategy, Chief of Staff, International Family Care & Professional, Kimberly-Clark)

Fiona Emmett, Chief Growth Officer (formerly Vice President International Family Care & Professional Growth, Kimberly-Clark)

Pablo Cadaval, Chief Technology Officer, Supply Chain and R&D (formerly R&D Director, Head of R&D, Suzano)

Dan Howell, President, Europe (formerly Managing Director & Vice President UK & Ireland, International Family Care & Professional, Kimberly-Clark)

Rez Hassan, President, Asia, (formerly Managing Director & Vice President Asia, International Family Care & Professional, Kimberly-Clark)

Marina Negrisoli, President, Latin America (formerly Joint Venture Integration Office Director, Suzano)

Mark Taylor, President, UK & Ireland (formerly Commercial Director UK & Ireland, International Family Care & Professional, Kimberly-Clark)

About Suzano

Suzano is the world's largest pulp supplier, a major paper and packaging producer in the Americas, and one of Brazil’s biggest employers.

Driven by a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, Suzano produces responsibly-grown raw materials that are exported to more than 100 countries around the world. These are used to make everyday items that reach more than two billion people, including toilet paper and tissue, packaging, printing and writing paper, personal hygiene products, and textiles.

Founded in Brazil over 100 years ago, today Suzano operates across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia. The company’s shares are listed on the B3 in São Paulo (SUZB3) and the New York Stock Exchange (SUZ).

Learn more at: suzano.com.br/en

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.