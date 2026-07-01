BitGo Adds Day-One Support for Robinhood Chain Mainnet

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced day-one support for Robinhood Chain mainnet, enabling institutional clients to access secure wallet and custody infrastructure for a Layer 2 designed for financial services and tokenized real-world assets.

Through the integration, BitGo clients can create wallets, manage keys, and support eligible ERC-20 assets on Robinhood Chain through BitGo’s platform. The integration gives exchanges, fintechs, asset managers, and other institutional market participants a secure foundation for activity on Robinhood Chain from mainnet launch.

Robinhood Chain is an Ethereum Layer 2 built on Arbitrum technology and designed for onchain financial services, including tokenized real-world asset workflows, 24/7 blockchain-based market infrastructure, and interoperability between traditional and decentralized finance.

BitGo’s Robinhood Chain support includes:

Hot and cold wallet support built on BitGo’s multi-signature architecture

Wallet creation and key management through BitGo platform

ERC-20 support for assets launching on the network at mainnet

Native ETH transaction fee support for network activity

“Robinhood Chain is built for the next wave of onchain financial products: real-world assets and stock tokens,” said Akshay Thakur, Director of Product Management at BitGo. “BitGo has invested deeply in this integration, deploying smart contracts, updating the full platform stack, and standing up dedicated node infrastructure. That is the kind of infrastructure-first approach institutions expect from BitGo.”

“BitGo brings institutional wallet and custody infrastructure to Robinhood Chain from day one, supporting the continued development of the network’s ecosystem,” said Gaëtan Thabot, Director of Partnerships at Robinhood Crypto. “Robinhood Chain was built to help advance the next generation of onchain financial applications, including tokenized real-world assets and 24/7 market infrastructure.”

BitGo provides services through BitGo, Inc. and its globally regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank. BitGo’s platform is designed to help institutions manage digital assets with security, compliance, and operational resilience across a broad range of blockchain networks.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.