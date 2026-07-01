Premier Anesthesia and Hughston Announce Strategic Partnership to Meet Rising Demand for Orthopedic Surgery in Georgia and Alabama

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Anesthesia, a leading, privately held anesthesia practice management firm, today announced a new partnership with Hughston to support the growing demand for orthopedic surgery across Georgia and Alabama. This collaboration will provide specialized anesthesia services at three key Hughston facilities: Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama; Hughston Surgical Center in Columbus, Georgia; and Hughston Surgical Center in Valdosta, Georgia.

Demand for orthopedic procedures continues to rise across the Southeast, driven in part by the aging baby boomer population. As surgical volumes grow, stable and predictable anesthesia coverage is critical to the delivery of safe, efficient, and high-quality surgical care. Orthopedic-focused environments require consistent, specialized anesthesia teams to support both patient outcomes and operational throughput.

“Our partnership with Premier Anesthesia will help ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of our patients and surgeons as regional demand for orthopedic care grows,” said Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Hughston and Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. “Premier’s expertise and commitment to quality align closely with our mission.”

Through this partnership, Premier Anesthesia will expand its footprint in the region, bringing stability, specialty expertise, and scalable staffing solutions to Hughston’s orthopedic settings. The collaboration is designed to support operating room throughput and long-term growth, while aligning with Hughston’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered care.

“Having a dedicated anesthesia partner who understands the unique demands of orthopedic surgery is essential,” added Sylvia Thomas, Chief Nursing Officer at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital. “Premier Anesthesia brings the consistency and specialized expertise needed to support both our clinical teams and our patients.”

Hughston and Premier Anesthesia share a strong commitment to team-based care and mutual focus on clinician engagement and retention, collaborative practice environments, and providing the best in patient care – all of which are increasingly critical in today’s healthcare landscape.

“We are honored to partner with Hughston, a nationally recognized leader in orthopedic care,” said Preston Smith, President of Premier Anesthesia. “Together, we are focused on supporting the need for continued growth while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety, clinical quality, and operational performance.”

About Hughston Clinic

Founded in 1949, Hughston Clinic is one of the largest privately owned orthopedic group practices in the United States, offering comprehensive musculoskeletal care through a network of hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics across the Southeast. With a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence, research, and education, Hughston Clinic’s mission is to provide the highest-quality orthopedic care and to improve the mobility, function, and well-being of every patient it serves. Learn more at hughston.com.

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is one of the nation’s largest privately held anesthesia practice management companies. Solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry, its leadership brings extensive experience and expertise in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting, and management, helping hospital and healthcare facilities across the country achieve superior clinical, business, and patient outcomes. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at premieranesthesia.com.