Guild Mortgage Establishes National Partnership With Homes For Our Troops to Help Military Veterans Regain Independence at Home

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the country prepares to mark 250 years of independence, Guild Mortgage announced a new national partnership with Homes For Our Troops focused on helping severely injured military veterans live more safely and independently at home.

“We’re honored to partner with Homes For Our Troops to help deliver the promise of home for our veterans and their families, and to offer our gratitude for their sacrifices for our country,” - Terry Schmidt, Guild Mortgage CEO Share

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Guild Mortgage and its employee-led Guild Giving Foundation have committed to a two-year national partnership that will help fund homebuilding and home adaptations for veterans and provide opportunities for Guild employees to support and serve veterans and their families nationwide.

For many veterans living with life-changing injuries, daily routines inside the home can become difficult to navigate. Homes For Our Troops designs each home around the individual needs of veterans and their families, including widened hallways, lowered countertops and other custom adaptations that help restore mobility.

The impact extends far beyond accessibility. According to Home For Our Troops, 90 percent of veterans regain a substantial amount of freedom and independence after receiving a specially adapted home, while 91 percent report reduced household stress.

“Our veterans have given so much through their service to others. We’re honored to partner with Homes For Our Troops to help deliver the promise of home for our veterans and their families, and to offer our gratitude for their sacrifices for our country,” said Terry Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Guild Mortgage.

Guild has long supported veteran and military communities through VA lending, employee programs and community partnerships. The company has also been recognized as a 2026 Military Friendly® Employer. The partnership with Homes For Our Troops reflects Guild’s continued commitment to delivering the promise of home in ways that extend far beyond the mortgage process.

Throughout 2026 and 2027, Guild employees across the country will have opportunities to volunteer at home builds and dedication ceremonies, connecting teams directly to the families and communities being served.

About Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage is one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States, offering a full suite of mortgage programs to help customers achieve the dream of homeownership. For more information, visit guildmortgage.com.

About Homes For Our Troops

Started in 2004, Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted, custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.