As Americans Live Longer, BoldAge PACE Launches Podcast on a Care Model Built for Today's Older Adults

OCEANPORT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BoldAge PACE recently launched The Bold Way Home, a new documentary-style podcast that shares real stories of aging, caregiving, and the care that changes lives. The series arrives at a time when America's healthcare system is straining to keep up with a longer-living, more complex aging population, with family caregivers increasingly filling the gaps the system leaves behind.

"BoldAge PACE has really changed my life. Being here means that I can be independent. I can do things I didn't think I was gonna be able to do again." Share

Americans are living longer, but the care systems built to support them haven't kept up. Nearly 1 in 2 people turning 65 will need long-term care and most want to stay home, but few realize there is already a model that delivers exactly that.

BoldAge PACE provides complete, coordinated care that brings head-to-toe medical coverage, free transportation, a vibrant activities center, and support at home, all coordinated by one care team. The model is designed for older adults who qualify for nursing home care but choose to remain safely and independently in their own homes. PACE is covered by Medicare and Medicaid, and many families pay nothing out of pocket.

The first episode introduces Catherine, a BoldAge PACE participant at the Oceanport, New Jersey center. After losing her partner of nearly 22 years and living with a chronic pain condition that progressively limited her mobility, Catherine found her way to BoldAge PACE through a chance encounter with a neighbor. Her story shows what becomes possible when an older adult is finally matched with the right kind of care, and when their family is no longer the only line of support.

"Nearly every older adult we talk to says the same thing: they want to live at home. Catherine's story shows what that actually takes, and what becomes possible when the right care is finally in place," said Heidi Webster, Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development at BoldAge PACE.

In the episode, Catherine reflects on what BoldAge PACE has meant to her: "BoldAge PACE has really changed my life. Being here means that I can be independent. I can do things I didn't think I was gonna be able to do again."

New episodes of The Bold Way Home will be released monthly. The podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and anywhere podcasts are heard. Listen and subscribe at BoldAgePACE.com/podcast. To learn more about BoldAge PACE, visit BoldAgePACE.com or call 855.801.2653 (TTY: 711).

About BoldAge PACE

BoldAge PACE is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly dedicated to helping older adults live meaningful, independent lives at home. Through a complete, coordinated model of care, including full medical coverage, free transportation, a vibrant activities center, and support at home, BoldAge PACE serves older adults who qualify for nursing home level of care but choose to remain safely in their own communities.

The program currently operates centers in Fresno, CA; Crestwood, IL; Evansville, IN; Owensboro, KY; Lakehurst, NJ; Oceanport; NJ; East Brunswick, NJ, Columbus, OH; and North Charleston, SC, with additional centers in development. Together, we are helping older adults live boldly, safely, and joyfully at home.