MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports Announce Renewed and Expanded Multi-Year Marketing Partnership With Lexus

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) announced today an expanded, multi-year marketing partnership with Lexus, extending the luxury automaker’s role as an Official Partner across MSG Entertainment’s and MSG Sports’ portfolio of premier sports and entertainment assets.

Lexus remains the Official Luxury Auto Partner and Luxury Vehicle of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Infosys Theater at MSG, the Beacon Theatre, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and both the Arena Concert Series and Beacon Theatre Concert Series.

"Nearly 15 years in, our partnership with Lexus exemplifies the power of a shared commitment to excellence,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Together, we've created memorable, premium fan experiences, and with this expanded partnership bringing new activations to Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall, we're positioned to reach even more fans while driving meaningful visibility for Lexus.”

“Season after season, Lexus has been proud to be part of the energy and anticipation that make moments at The Garden, Radio City Music Hall and across MSG’s portfolio so memorable,” said Patrick Ehlen, Lexus Eastern Area general manager. “As this relationship grows, we look forward to creating more elevated guest experiences that reflect the craftsmanship, hospitality and innovation at the heart of Lexus.”

As part of this expanded partnership, Lexus will become the Entitlement Partner of the VIP North and South entrances into Chase Square. In addition to its vehicle displays on the Lexus Terrace Level of Madison Square Garden, Lexus will expand its vehicle display at Radio City Music Hall to be featured during all events at the venue. Lexus will also continue to garner premium brand exposure as the Entitlement Partner of the Lexus Suite Level on the seventh floor of Madison Square Garden, which contains 58 Lexus Level Suites that host guests for hundreds of events annually.

Lexus will receive significant brand exposure on static and digital signage during all Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, including in-arena digital signage at Knicks games, dasherboard signage at Rangers games, and GardenVision features during both teams’ regular season home games. In the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Lexus is featured throughout the production, including with a Times Square billboard during the fan-favorite “New York at Christmas” scene.

Additionally, Lexus will be prominently promoted on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden that are on display for those who walk by The Garden. Lexus will also continue to maintain its impactful presence across MSG Networks throughout Knicks, Rangers, Devils and Islanders games.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company’s portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York’s Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Lexus

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.