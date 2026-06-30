White Castle and Garage Beer Crack Open a Collaboration Made for Cravers

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Castle and Garage Beer don’t just have customers. These iconic Ohio-based companies have devoted, passionate, go-big-or-go-home fans. Now, the two are joining forces to give their devoted fans a fresh new way to celebrate and enjoy the brands they love. The partnership will feature multiple collaborations, with the first one kicking off July 1 and the others arriving in Castles and freezer aisles across the country later this summer.

Two iconic brands. One unforgettable kit. White Castle and Garage Beer are launching the Super Summer Slider Starter Kit on July 1, exclusively at HouseOfCrave.com. Limited quantity. No restock. Share

"You don't get the kind of fans White Castle and Garage Beer have by accident. You earn them through great taste, keeping it real and showing true commitment to the communities you serve,” said Jamie Richardson, chief marketing officer at White Castle. “This collaboration was a natural fit, and we're thrilled to give Cravers and Garage Beer fans a taste of what happens when we come together to have a little fun."

To get the collaboration party started, White Castle and Garage Beer will launch the Super Summer Slider Starter Kit on July 1. The kit, available only on White Castle’s online store, House of Crave, is packed with pure, unapologetic Crave:

Exclusive White Castle-Garage Beer merch: an insulated fanny pack, sweat bands and a vinyl sticker, because real Cravers represent.

20 Beer Cheese Sliders — Garage Beer-approved

2 Strawberry Cheesecakes On-A-Stick

2 Gooey Butter Cakes On-A-Stick

Coupons good for 12 free Sliders from the freezer aisle

The Super Summer Slider Starter Kit does not include actual cans of Garage Beer, but thirsty fans can complete the epic pairing by checking out the Garage Beer Beer Finder and picking some up from their local retailer.

“Everyone knows sliders and beer belong together. As two Ohio-based brands, White Castle and Garage Beer both believe the best things in life don’t need to be complicated,” said Andy Sauer, CEO of Garage Beer. “There’s nothing more straightforward than great food and an ice-cold Garage Beer, and we’re excited to bring fans a partnership that’s 100% authentic, fun and unmistakably us.”

The Super Summer Slider Starter Kit is priced at $67, shipping included, and is shipped in dry ice to ensure the Sliders and desserts remain frozen.

"When White Castle and Garage Beer first collaborated last year, they held a giveaway for a vintage fridge custom painted with images reflecting White Castle and Garage Beer," Richardson said. "The Super Summer Slider Starter Kit brings that same energy. It’s craveable, it’s refreshing and it’s a whole lot of fun. And this is just the beginning."

The Collaboration is Just Getting Started

The Super Summer Slider Starter Kit is just the opening act. The White Castle and Garage Beer partnership continues this fall with limited-time collaborations set to hit both White Castle restaurants and retailers across the U.S. Details are coming. And trust, they’ll be worth the wait!

About White Castle®

White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including “Most Influential Burger of All Time” by Time magazine (2014, The Original Slider®) and one of the “10 Most Innovative Dining Companies” by Fast Company (2021). White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for an extraordinary five consecutive years spanning 2021–2025. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

Garage Beer is America's beer of choice this summer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locater here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com, Instagram, and X.

Editor’s Note: Download images highlighting the contents of the Super Summer Slider Starter Kit here.