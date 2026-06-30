Ken Garff Automotive Group Builds AI-Ready Foundation with Domo and Snowflake

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) today announced that Ken Garff Automotive Group, a family-owned automotive retailer with more than 70 dealerships across nine states, is using Domo with Snowflake to modernize its data architecture and prepare to build AI apps on governed data. With Snowflake as its cloud data platform and Domo as its analytics and operational intelligence layer, Ken Garff can manage more than 4 billion records while giving teams faster access to trusted data across the business.

“Snowflake gives Ken Garff the scale to manage billions of records, and Domo makes that data accessible, governed, and useful across the business. That combination gives teams faster answers now and a stronger foundation for AI.” Share

Faced with a decades-old, on-premise reporting system that struggled to keep pace with the scale and complexity of the business, Ken Garff needed a faster way to bring together operational data from sales systems, service platforms, finance tools, and third-party applications.

Using Domo’s AI and Data Products Platform, Ken Garff now securely manages and analyzes over four billion records of operational data in Snowflake while delivering fast, interactive dashboards to teams across the business. In one example, the company identified roughly 400 hours of employee wait time each month tied to a single service department report in its old system. With its modern data architecture, teams can now access the information they need faster and use it to make decisions during the workday.

“I think of us as a data company that sells cars. The simplicity of using Snowflake and Domo together has been great,” said Steve Peterson, Director of Data Engineering at Ken Garff Automotive Group. “Domo lets us manage very large datasets in Snowflake while still delivering fast, interactive dashboards to the business. There’s no way we could have handled that with our traditional system, let alone prepare our data ecosystem for the future of AI in automotive retail.”

From the corporate office to individual dealerships, role-based technologies have become essential to daily operations. The platform has also empowered the IT team to analyze support ticket data, identifying recurring issues and allowing them to target those areas for improvement.

“Ken Garff is showing what is possible when a modern data foundation is connected directly to the people who need to make decisions,” said Matt Mecham, Chief Customer Officer at Domo. “Snowflake gives Ken Garff the scale to manage billions of records, and Domo makes that data accessible, governed, and useful across the business. That combination gives teams faster answers now and a stronger foundation for AI.”

Looking ahead, Ken Garff is exploring opportunities to build on its data foundation with applications such as service desk chatbots and tools that help teams analyze datasets and strengthen data governance practices.

“When you start thinking about where AI can be implemented most effectively, the answer is always where your data lives,” said Tom Howa, senior director of data and analytics at Ken Garff Automotive Group. “For us, that’s Snowflake and Domo.”

To read the full customer story, visit: https://www.domo.com/customers/ken-garff-automotive-group

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.