STOKR Secures CASP and PI Licences in Luxembourg Ahead of MiCAR Deadline

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STOKR, the Luxembourg-based digital securities platform, has received authorisation from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) and the Law of 10 November 2009 on payment services, securing its Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) and Payment Institution (PI) licences just over a week before MiCAR's 1 July 2026 enforcement deadline.

Authorised by the CSSF just before the 1 July enforcement deadline, STOKR joins a small group of crypto-asset firms cleared to operate across the EU under a single, harmonised regime. Share

Digital securities fall outside MiCAR's scope but the payment leg does not. To receive, hold, and transfer crypto assets and stablecoins on behalf of clients during subscription and redemption, a platform requires a CASP licence under MiCAR and a PI. Without both, a platform can issue digital securities but cannot move the capital.

With MiCAR's transitional period ending on 30 June 2026, a significant number crypto-asset providers across Europe are still awaiting the authorisation they need to keep operating in the EU, and many face suspending services.

The authorisation grants STOKR both a CASP licence and a PI licence. Together, they allow STOKR to offer its services across all 27 EU member states under a single, harmonised legal framework. Under the CASP licence, STOKR is authorised to provide custody, administration, and transfer of crypto-assets; under the PI licence, STOKR can execute payment transactions, credit transfers, and standing orders, supporting the custody and transfer of stablecoins for subscription payments, redemptions, and investor distributions within STOKR's regulated infrastructure.

For clients, this closes a gap. Fund managers and administrators launching new tokenised securities products can settle both sides of a transaction through STOKR: not only the custody and transfer of crypto-assets, but also the associated payment leg in stablecoins, combined with STOKR's tokenisation expertise, within a single regulated entity, and without coordinating separate custody and payment providers.

A new standard for digital asset services in institutional capital markets

Asset managers entering the digital securities space require more than technology. They require regulated processes, supervised custody, and a counterparty that can manage the full transaction lifecycle, from subscription through to redemption and payout.

STOKR's purpose-built infrastructure for digital assets and digital securities now provides exactly that: subscription payments, redemptions, and investor distributions settled in crypto assets including stablecoins, within a single authorised entity that meets the EU's operational resilience and compliance standards.

STOKR established its operations in Luxembourg in 2018, choosing the jurisdiction as the foundation for building regulated capital-markets infrastructure in Europe. As the heart of Europe's fund industry and its largest investment-fund domicile, with assets under management surpassing €8.2 trillion at the end of 2025 – Luxembourg offers state-of-the-art structuring capabilities, deep capital-markets expertise, and a regulatory environment that actively supports innovation. Nearly eight years on, that foundation continues to pay off.

Since 2018, STOKR has executed crypto-asset and stablecoin transactions at institutional scale, facilitating significant real-world asset (RWA) payouts. The CASP and PI licences formalise that track record within a single supervised entity.

Tobias Seidl, Co-Founder & CEO of STOKR, said:

"We are proud to have obtained one of the most demanding licences in the world. Now asset managers and administrators can tap into our stablecoin and crypto transfer and custody capabilities for their tokenisation products – bringing the asset and the payment side together in one regulated entity."

About STOKR

STOKR is a regulated digital securities platform enabling tokenization of real world financial assets. STOKR offers turn-key solutions covering all elements of institutional-grade asset tokenization, smart contract management, AML/KYC verification, payment rails and custody (fiat and crypto), secondary markets integrations, and the full life-cycle management of digital securities. STOKR's infrastructure has processed over $312 million in investor payouts and currently administers more than $1.3 billion in active digital securities.

Operating from Luxembourg since 2018 and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) and Payment Institution under the Law of 10 November 2009, STOKR combines capital-markets infrastructure with distributed ledger technology to support the institutional shift toward digital assets. STOKR operates in line with the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and is ISO/IEC 27001 certified for information security management.

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