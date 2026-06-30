Tipmont Chooses AI-Native Calix One To Drive 92 NPS Higher and Accelerate the Delivery of Differentiated Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Tipmont REMC is advancing their successful eight-year partnership with Calix to deploy Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud on the AI-native Calix One™ platform. As Tipmont expands into new residential and small business markets, they are focused on strengthening go-to-market execution and streamlining member onboarding and retention in a competitive landscape. With Calix One, they will unify marketing, operations, and support to act on data faster, improve efficiency, and drive more valuable engagement across every interaction. The secure agentic capabilities of the platform will enable more targeted, value-based offers with personalized SmartHome™ experiences, further increasing relevance and interaction for every member.

“With agentic workflows on Calix One, we can bring our teams closer together and engage members securely and efficiently,” said Ron Holcomb, president and CEO at Tipmont. Share

A leader among Midwestern electric cooperatives, Tipmont’s network operations team has leveraged cloud-based capabilities of the Calix platform to extend fiber broadband access to members in Indiana—rapidly scaling, innovating, and improving their network. At the same time, Tipmont consistently delivers unmatched experiences, earning a Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) of 92 and a customer satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5. Their above-and-beyond performance was also recognized by Calix with a 2024 Customer Innovations Award, honoring service providers that deliver exceptional experiences and measurable business outcomes.

Ron Holcomb, president and chief executive officer at Tipmont, said: “We’ve built our broadband business by building trust with our members. We deliver the connected experiences they want and need, including world-class support. That foundation has helped us grow quickly while maintaining exceptional satisfaction. As we look ahead, the opportunity is to keep that experience consistent as we scale. With agentic workflows on Calix One, we can bring our teams closer together and engage members securely and efficiently. Calix helps us streamline operations while keeping the personal connection that defines us as a leading Midwest cooperative.”

Tipmont remains deeply committed to their communities, extending impact far beyond connectivity. Through initiatives like Operation Round Up, which has donated more than $1 million to local organizations, the cooperative reinvests directly where their members live and work. Tipmont also partners with Indiana Electric Cooperatives to share best practices and expand access across rural areas, while actively engaging with local business leaders through the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: “Tipmont is showing the industry how to compete and win markets while improving the communities they serve. Delivering a 92 NPS and scaling fiber to their entire cooperative is not just an operational achievement—it is proof that service providers who lead with experience will win over those who compete on speed alone. With the Calix One platform, Tipmont will be able to go faster, leveraging secure agentic workflows to create more meaningful experiences at every touchpoint. At the same time, they are expanding the capabilities of their team members to accelerate business outcomes for even more customers—without adding headcount. We are thankful that we get to partner and support Tipmont as they continue their transformation and keep winning.”

Learn how Calix One helps service providers transform their operations and accelerate experiences to compete and win in any market.

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix’s trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.