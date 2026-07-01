Xsolla and Pley: Unity Mobile Studios Can Now Reach and Monetize Players in 200+ Geographies Through the Browser

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global commerce company, today announced an integration with Pley, a platform to port, distribute, and monetize games on the web, enabling mobile game developers to bring their titles to PC and mobile browsers with immediate access to Xsolla's global payments infrastructure spanning 700+ payment methods across 200+ geographies.

The integration targets a revenue gap affecting the majority of mobile game studios: in markets across Brazil, Poland, the Philippines, Mexico, and throughout MENA and Africa, where the dominant local payment methods Pix, BLIK, GCash, OXXO, MoMo, and carrier billing have limited or no integration with major app stores. Players in these markets exist, engage, and spend, yet most studios have no viable path to monetize them. Browser distribution, paired with Xsolla's pre-integrated local payment network, closes that gap on day one.

Powered by Pley's Unity-native SDK, mobile studios can port their mobile games to the browser in weeks rather than months, with support for 98%+ of desktop browsers and no need to rebuild core game logic. Xsolla's payment infrastructure, already live in 200+ geographies, is available immediately upon integration, eliminating the need to negotiate with and maintain relationships with individual payment providers on a market-by-market basis. Cross-platform account linking via Pley Connect lets players carry progress between mobile and browser, preserving engagement across every session.

The results for studios already operating across both channels are measurable. Multi-platform players show 2.5x higher playtime than single-platform players. Studios report a 50% reduction in player acquisition costs where browser channels are active.

Game studios can bring a title to the browser without dedicating engineering teams to a web build or to standing up internal distribution infrastructure. The combined offering covers porting; multi-channel distribution through branded game sites, Discord, and CrazyGames; D2C commerce through Xsolla's web shop infrastructure; and Xsolla's full suite of player engagement and analytics tools.

"Most mobile studios are leaving real revenue on the table in markets where their players exist but can't make a purchase," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Pley removes the complexity of bringing and operating mobile games on the web. Xsolla removes the payment barrier. Together, we're giving studios a complete path to those players without the eighteen-month build time, which used to be the only option."

"Pley gives mobile game studios a streamlined and sustainable path to the web, whether through their own branded destinations or third-party platforms," said Carles Tomas Marti, CEO of Pley. "Partnering with Xsolla brings world-class payments, webshops, commerce, and further distribution capabilities into that equation."

The Pley integration complements Xsolla's broader web gaming infrastructure, including a Portal-as-a-Service capability giving platform operators and telcos access to a catalog of 6,000+ HTML5 and WebGL browser titles for immediate deployment.

Developer integration inquiries can be directed to Xsolla's business development team at xsolla.com.

To learn more about Xsolla’s integration with Pley, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Pley

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Pley

Founded in 2017, Pley is a Stockholm-based company that enables mobile game studios and publishers to quickly port, distribute and monetize their games on the web. Pley's technology helps studios launch and operate web versions of their games across branded game sites and third-party platforms, with support for hosting, browser compatibility, payments, analytics, and cross-platform play. Pley is a registered trademark in Europe of Pley AB.