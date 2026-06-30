EP Wealth Advisors Expands Northern California Presence with the Acquisition of Opes Wealth Management

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”), a fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced its partnership with Menlo Park, Calif.-based Opes Wealth Management, LLC (“Opes”). The partnership adds specialized planning expertise and over $900 million in assets under management (AUM).

Founded in 2005, Opes was built to combine real estate and wealth management expertise within a single firm, drawing on founder Mark Duvall’s background in West Coast real estate development. Erin Whalen later joined the firm and helped expand its investment management and financial planning capabilities. The team also has extensive experience serving technology professionals, including Apple and Google employees, throughout Silicon Valley. Opes built its business around a planning-first approach that closely aligns with EP Wealth’s philosophy.

Eight team members will join EP Wealth, with Duvall and Whalen serving as Regional Directors. The partnership will expand the team’s capabilities, create additional career opportunities, and establish another region for EP Wealth in Northern California, where the firm has maintained a presence since 2013.

"From the beginning, Opes has been built around the belief that clients are best served through integrated advice,” said Duvall. “As we considered the next chapter for our firm, it was important to find a partner that shared that philosophy and commitment to putting clients first. EP Wealth offers the resources to enhance our business for the future.”

“Joining EP Wealth represents an exciting opportunity to build on the values that have defined Opes for decades,” said Whalen. “Together, we'll be able to offer even greater capabilities while preserving the personalized guidance and trusted relationships our clients have come to expect.”

“We could not be more excited to welcome Opes Wealth to the EP family,” said Kyle Miller, Chief M&A Partnership Officer at EP Wealth. “Opes Wealth represents exactly the type of firm we are excited to partner with—client-first, growth-oriented, and culturally aligned with EP. We have tremendous respect for what the team has built and are excited to provide additional resources, scale, and support as they continue to grow and serve clients at the highest level.”

“Opes has built an outstanding reputation by helping clients navigate complex financial decisions with thoughtful, integrated advice,” said Ryan Parker, CEO of EP Wealth. “The team is committed to delivering comprehensive guidance and fostering enduring client relationships. We are excited to welcome the entire Opes team to EP Wealth as we continue to grow with firms that share our values and expand the ways we serve clients and their families.”

Alaris Acquisitions, an M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry, served as advisor to Opes in the transaction.

This marks EP Wealth's fifth partnership of 2026 and further expands the firm's presence across Northern California. Financial and legal terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment advisor and financial planning firm with more than 67 offices across 23 states. Managing over $44.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, EP Wealth has helped families across the country achieve their financial goals for more than 25 years. The firm offers a wide range of services, including financial, tax, and estate planning, as well as investment management. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by Chairman & CEO Ryan Parker, with active engagement from its Co-Founders, Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®. EP Wealth is backed by two minority equity investors, Berkshire Partners and Ares Management.

For more information, visit www.epwealth.com and follow EP Wealth on LinkedIn and Facebook.