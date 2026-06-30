Fitzroy Island Resort Australia Achieves 50% Night Audit Efficiency Gain With Agilysys Hospitality Ecosystem

QUEENSLAND, Australia & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a global hospitality-focused technology provider, today announced a comprehensive digital transformation partnership with Australia’s premier Fitzroy Island Resort. By deploying a unified Agilysys hospitality technology ecosystem, the tropical island destination has successfully replaced a complex, fragmented mix of legacy applications with a single, seamless platform. This modernization reflects a commitment to innovation and addresses the unique infrastructure and operational demands of a remote island environment while significantly driving staff efficiency and guest satisfaction.

Located on the Great Barrier Reef, Fitzroy Island Resort previously relied on disparate, loosely connected software modules that required constant manual oversight and complex interfaces. Seeking to eliminate this friction, leadership selected Agilysys due to its ability to consolidate all resort operations under a single cloud-native architecture, backed by an intuitive, user-centric design and a long-term, trusted relationship with the Agilysys team.

"At Fitzroy Island, our heart is in the Great Barrier Reef and the ancient rainforest that surrounds us," said Shaun Gamble, Owner of Fitzroy Island Resort. "By implementing the Agilysys ecosystem, we have seen an immediate and transformative shift in our operations. A prime example is our night audit process. What used to be a grueling manual task has been streamlined so significantly that we are now saving four hours of labor per shift. That isn’t just a win for efficiency, it is a win for our mission.”

“Freeing up half a night’s work means our team can step away from the screen and focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional service and supporting our vital conservation efforts, like the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and our reef protection initiatives,” he continued. “Agilysys hasn't just replaced our software; they have given our staff the freedom to focus on the magic of the island."

Immediate Operational Results

The implementation has yielded immediate efficiency gains across the property, including:

50% Reduction in Night Audit Workloads: The resort’s night audit process has been cut by four hours per shift, instantly freeing up staff from manual screen time to focus on high-value guest interactions.

The resort’s night audit process has been cut by four hours per shift, instantly freeing up staff from manual screen time to focus on high-value guest interactions. Automated Financial Reporting: The Accounts Receivable department has transitioned away from manual PMS logins to automated, periodic scheduled reporting, with new reporting configurations taking less than five minutes to deploy.

The Accounts Receivable department has transitioned away from manual PMS logins to automated, periodic scheduled reporting, with new reporting configurations taking less than five minutes to deploy. Rapid Staff Adoption: Despite the inherent teething challenges of a major system rollout, resort staff overwhelmingly embraced the platform, praising its intuitive interface and actively refusing any rollback to legacy software.

“The value of this implementation has been clear in the day-to-day details,” said Penny Priest, CEO of Fitzroy Island Resort. “Our Accounts Receivable team can now configure automated reports in minutes, and staff across the resort have embraced the platform because it is intuitive and easier to use. As we move into peak season, that combination of faster reporting and strong adoption gives us better visibility and more confidence in our world class operations.”

Looking ahead, Fitzroy Island Resort will leverage the Agilysys Book and Agilysys Reserve modules to track visitor metrics for the Great Barrier Reef Protection Agency, while streamlining travel and activity coordination for marine biologists and federal reef conservation volunteers via promotional codes.

“Fitzroy Island Resort’s experience shows the practical value of hospitality technology that is easy to adopt and quick to deliver results,” said Tony Marshall, Vice President and Managing Director, APAC at Agilysys. “With automated reporting that can be configured in minutes and staff who have embraced the platform, the resort is seeing the kind of operational momentum that supports both efficiency and service quality.”

About Agilysys, Inc.

Agilysys delivers state-of-the-art software and services built exclusively for hospitality, helping organizations go beyond traditional property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS), and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems. Its best-in-class solutions operate independently or as a unified ecosystem that connects data and workflows across an operation, property or enterprise. Powered by intelligent guest profiles, data-driven capabilities, and embedded artificial intelligence (AI), Agilysys is architected on a unified data model with a single set of APIs that create shared operational memory across all systems, enabling guest-specific insights to be acted on in real time at any touchpoint. Agilysys delivers advantage through pace and integration, transforming hospitality technology from a system of record into a system of action that accelerates innovation and the rapid delivery of new capabilities. Agilysys serves a 100% hospitality customer base, including hotels and resorts, casinos, cruise lines, corporate and campus dining, healthcare, senior living, and entertainment venues worldwide. www.agilysys.com

About Fitzroy Island Resort

Fitzroy Island Resort is 100% Australian family-owned and operated and only a 45-minute boat ride from the Cairns CBD. The National Park island is an unspoilt tropical paradise of rainforest and beaches within the calm sheltered waters of the Great Barrier Reef.

The contemporary resort is ideal for getaways, weddings, meetings and retreats. Facilities include a large pool and swim up bar, Zephyr Restaurant, Foxy’s Beachside Bar, a PADI dive and activity centre, and the island store. The island has five walking trails and is accessible for day tours and overnight guests via the Fitzroy Flyer daily transfers. Fitzroy Island is home to the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre and Reef Restoration Foundation’s underwater coral nursery. For more information: www.fitzroyisland.com