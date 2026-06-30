NPI and Wonder Services Partner to Help Procurement Leaders Accelerate AI Transformation and Maximize Technology Investment Value

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NPI, a leading provider of data-driven IT procurement intelligence and advisory solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Wonder Services, a procurement transformation consultancy known for helping organizations successfully implement and sustain procurement change. Together, the companies will help procurement leaders accelerate AI and digital transformation while ensuring every technology investment delivers measurable business value through smarter commercial decisions.

Together, the companies will help procurement leaders accelerate AI and digital transformation while ensuring every technology investment delivers measurable business value through smarter commercial decisions. Share

As organizations invest heavily in AI, digital procurement, and enterprise technology, leaders are increasingly focused on ensuring those investments deliver measurable business outcomes. Successful transformation requires more than deploying new tools – it also requires making informed commercial decisions throughout the technology lifecycle. By combining Wonder Services’ expertise in procurement transformation with NPI’s independent IT pricing intelligence and negotiation guidance, organizations can strengthen procurement capabilities while improving financial outcomes across their technology portfolio. This integrated approach helps procurement leaders deliver greater value to the business from day one.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to helping procurement, finance, and IT leaders improve organizational performance, increase commercial confidence, and generate measurable savings through more effective procurement practices.

“Procurement leaders are under tremendous pressure to deliver measurable business value,” said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI. “Our partnership with Wonder Services gives our clients access to the operational expertise needed to drive successful transformation alongside the market intelligence required to make smarter, cost-optimized technology buying decisions. Together, we can help enterprises realize more value from every procurement initiative.”

"Organizations don't create value simply by buying better technology – they create value when people successfully adopt it," said Amanda Prochaska, Founder and Chief Wonder Officer of Wonder Services. "By combining Wonder's expertise in transformation and adoption with NPI's unmatched market intelligence, we're helping procurement leaders make smarter technology decisions while ensuring those investments deliver lasting business impact."

About Wonder Services

Wonder Services helps procurement organizations successfully adopt AI, accelerate transformation, and build the leadership capabilities needed for long-term success. Through its proprietary ALICE™ leadership framework and RAE™ (Rapid Adoption Enablement) methodology, Wonder partners with Fortune 500 companies and high-growth organizations to turn technology investments into measurable business outcomes. From executive advisory and change management to AI enablement and procurement transformation, Wonder helps organizations move from strategy to sustained adoption.

About NPI

NPI is the premier provider of data, services and tools to help large enterprises identify and eliminate overspending on IT purchases. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in technology. NPI also offers software audit, audit defense, and asset management services. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com and follow on LinkedIn.