Inovalon and eMedicalPractice Partner to Empower Ambulatory Providers with Data-Driven Revenue Performance

BOWIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inovalon, a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a new partnership with eMedicalPractice, an ONC-certified, all-in-one EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management solution provider serving thousands of healthcare practices across the multi-specialty ambulatory market. The partnership integrates Inovalon's end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions directly into the eMedicalPractice EHR platform, giving ambulatory practices access to advanced tools designed to improve claims accuracy, reduce denials, and accelerate reimbursement.

Ambulatory practices, particularly small- and mid-sized providers, face mounting administrative and financial strain as billing complexity, payer variability, and high denial rates consume staff time and leave revenue on the table. This integration brings Inovalon's national-scale data, analytics, and revenue cycle capabilities directly into workflows eMedicalPractice customers already use. Solutions including Demographic Verification™, Insurance Discovery™, Eligibility Verification™, Claims Management Starter™, Claims Management Pro™, and RCM Intelligence™ help automate patient verification and insurance checks, strengthen claims readiness, and support more efficient reimbursement processes. AI-enabled capabilities further provide actionable insights that help practices address potential issues before they impact revenue, improving operational efficiency and financial performance.

"Ambulatory providers are navigating increasing reimbursement complexity, administrative burden, and financial pressure," said Karly Rowe, President of Inovalon's Provider Business Unit. "By combining eMedicalPractice's clinical workflow platform with Inovalon's revenue cycle intelligence and connectivity, we're helping practices take a more proactive and data-driven approach to financial performance – reducing friction across the revenue cycle and allowing providers to focus more time on patient care."

Inovalon's AI and analytics capabilities help providers using the eMedicalPractice platform gain greater visibility into revenue cycle performance and reimbursement opportunities. By surfacing potential issues before claims submission and supporting more accurate billing processes, the solutions can help improve claims outcomes, accelerate payments, and enable practices to capture revenue more effectively.

"Our customers were asking for an integration with Inovalon, and we listened," said Omar Kazi, Chief Medical Officer and VP of Operations at eMedicalPractice. "This collaboration gives our customers an integrated, industry-leading set of solutions to simplify their revenue cycle, reduce denials, and improve financial performance, reinforcing our commitment to offering the most efficient and comprehensive platform on the market."

To learn more about Inovalon's RCM solutions for provider organizations, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/revenue-cycle-management/.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of data and solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. We bring together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by over 50,000 active, licensed customers, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 99 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 733,000 clinical settings, and 458 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About eMedicalPractice

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, eMedicalPractice provides a fully integrated, cloud-based EHR, practice management, telemedicine, and revenue cycle management platform for healthcare practices nationwide. Its HIPAA-compliant solutions are built to enhance care delivery, simplify administrative tasks, and improve overall practice performance. Visit www.emedpractice.com.