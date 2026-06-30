DigitalBridge and JEXI Announce Formation of Nippon Gateway Infrastructure, a New Data Center Platform in Japan

BOCA RATON, Fla. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge"), a leading global investor in digital infrastructure, and Japan Extensive Infrastructure, Limited ("JEXI") today announced the formation by their respective affiliates of Nippon Gateway Infrastructure ("NGI"), a new colocation data center platform dedicated to serving the digital infrastructure needs of enterprises across Japan.

NGI launches with a foundational portfolio of data center assets acquired from NEC Corporation (“NEC”), comprising facilities in the Greater Tokyo and Greater Osaka regions. NEC will remain a strategic customer while NGI intends to expand its enterprise platform.

To execute this vision, NGI has assembled a highly experienced leadership team with established expertise and relationships across Japan's technology, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure sectors.

Hiroshi Ogasawara has joined NGI as President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Mr. Ogasawara brings extensive leadership experience in technology services and digital infrastructure, including senior executive positions at SCSK Corporation, SCSK NEC Data Center Management, Ltd., and AT TOKYO Corporation.

Masato Hoshino has joined as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors, including prior roles as Head of Asia at Colt Technology Services.

In addition to the hiring of Mr. Ogasawara and Mr. Hoshino, Yoshiaki Fujimori has been appointed Chairman of NGI. Mr. Fujimori currently serves as Chairman of Oracle Japan, and brings more than four decades of leadership experience and deep relationships across Japan's business community.

"The formation of NGI reflects DigitalBridge's strategy of creating and scaling digital infrastructure platforms alongside exceptional management teams and strategic partners. With a foundational portfolio of high-quality data center assets, a highly experienced management team led by Hiroshi Ogasawara and Masato Hoshino, and a pipeline of expansion opportunities, we believe NGI is well positioned to become a leading data center platform in Japan," said Justin Chang, Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge.

“NGI aims to become a leading enterprise-focused colocation data center platform in Japan, supporting customers' growing requirements for secure, reliable, and scalable digital infrastructure. NGI intends to pursue growth through strategic acquisitions, expansion of existing facilities, and selective greenfield developments in key markets across Japan,” said Hiroshi Ogasawara, President and CEO at NGI.

"We are delighted to drive initiatives that meet the increasingly sophisticated demands for digital infrastructure in Japan, through the launch of NGI and our partnership with its exceptional management team. As a member of the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, JEXI is committed to going beyond the role of a pure capital provider. Through our 'industrial finance' approach - encompassing business creation and growth support - we aim to drive sustainable value creation in the digital infrastructure sector. Looking ahead, we will continue to connect global and domestic investor capital with Japan's infrastructure businesses, contributing to the enhancement of capital flows and the strengthening of the nation's industrial foundation," said Kenjiro Okamura, Chief Investment Officer and Representative Director at JEXI.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About JEXI

Japan Extensive Infrastructure, Limited (JEXI) is an investment advisory company within the Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group focused on domestic infrastructure. With “ALL JAPAN” as its core philosophy, JEXI aims to function as a nexus that creates a virtuous cycle of funds, assets, and capital between investors, and infrastructure businesses and companies. It aspires to be a platform that promotes the resolution of social challenges across the continuously expanding infrastructure sector. JEXI invests in a wide range of infrastructure areas, including digital infrastructure that supports Japan’s growth, decarbonization initiatives, and social infrastructure that underpins sustainable regional development. For more information, visit https://jexi.jp.

About Nippon Gateway Infrastructure

Nippon Gateway Infrastructure ("NGI") is a colocation data center platform dedicated to serving enterprises across Japan. The company provides secure, reliable, and scalable colocation and digital infrastructure solutions through strategically located facilities in major metropolitan and regional markets. NGI's growth strategy combines acquisitions, expansion projects, and greenfield developments to create a leading digital infrastructure platform across Japan. For more information, visit https://www.nippongatewayinfra.jp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding NGI's strategy, growth plans, and market position. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, whether NGI will be successful in its strategy, the ability of NGI to successfully integrate acquired assets and execute on its growth strategy including acquisitions and greenfield developments, whether the level of demand for secure, high-quality colocation capacity from enterprises operating in Japan will continue to grow, NGI's reliance on key management personnel, NGI's dependence on NEC as an anchor customer, and other risks relating to NGI's business and operations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and DigitalBridge undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.