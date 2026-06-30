Ampowr and Indonesia's Ministry of Villages Sign Agreement to Electrify Communities Without Reliable Power

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ampowr has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesia's Ministry of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions (Kemendes PDT) to bring reliable, clean electricity to villages with little or no power. The agreement was signed in Jakarta by Secretary General Taufik Madjid and Ampowr's Indonesian entity, PT Ampowr IES Indonesia, building on the company's existing sales presence in the city.

"Accessible electricity is the foundation for everything a village needs to grow: a clinic that can keep medical supplies cold, a school that stays open after sunset, a farmer who can protect a harvest," said Eric van Honk, Co-CEO of Ampowr. Share

Indonesia has 75,266 villages, according to the Ministry. Thousands still lack electricity, and many that are connected receive power for only part of the day, in some cases as little as eight hours.

The MoU proves the feasibility of solar photovoltaic (PV), battery energy storage (BESS), and energy-management software through a pilot in four villages. Setting the basis for expanding to as many as 300, and frames a long-term pathway to electrify every unelectrified village in Indonesia. The work moves in stages: prove the model in four villages, expand to 300, then extend nationally.

Cosmos, Ampowr's energy management software (EMS), coordinates solar, storage, and backup supply so a village receives steady power across the day. Ampowr integrates the hardware, runs the software, and maintains the assets under one contract, the same full-stack model it operates in the Netherlands.

"Accessible electricity is the foundation for everything a village needs to grow: a clinic that can keep medical supplies cold, a school that stays open after sunset, a farmer who can protect a harvest," said Eric van Honk, Co-CEO of Ampowr. "We will begin with four villages and a clear path to 300 and beyond. That gives communities, the government, and long-term investors a model they can trust and repeat."

The partnership aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals 7, 4, 3, and 2. Its scope includes capacity building so communities can run their own systems and develop durable local energy businesses. The signing was attended by H.E. Marc Gerritsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN.

Ampowr and Kemendes PDT will next move to a feasibility study before implementation begins in the pilot villages.

About Ampowr. Ampowr is a Dutch full-stack battery energy storage company headquartered in Utrecht. It integrates, operates, and manages BESS under a single contract, combining hardware integration, its proprietary Cosmos energy-management software, grid-service access, and long-term maintenance, with offices supporting the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, China, and Indonesia.