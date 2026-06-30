Jacobs advances major highway modernizations in California

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by the Orange County Transportation Authority to provide construction management services for two major highway improvement projects designed to enhance mobility and reduce congestion in Orange County, California.

The SR-91 Improvement Project between La Palma and SR-55 will add a new eastbound general-purpose lane, widen bridges and reconstruct interchanges to improve traffic operations. SR‑91 carries more than 300,000 vehicles per day and is a critical connection between Orange County and the Inland Empire, where growing demand has increased congestion and delays.

Jacobs will also deliver construction management services for the I-5 Improvement Project between I-405 and Yale Avenue. This section of I-5 is one of the busiest in Southern California, with average daily traffic exceeding 275,000 vehicles. The project will enhance safety, improve travel times and support economic growth in the region.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: “These projects are essential to improving mobility in one of the nation’s most congested regions. Los Angeles and Orange County drivers lose an average of 88 hours annually to traffic delays and with population and employment expected to grow by more than 20% combined by 2045, the need for efficient, resilient infrastructure has never been greater.”

Improvements to SR‑91 and I‑5 will support Orange County’s long‑range transportation plan, delivering measurable benefits for commuters, residents and visitors through congestion relief, increased reliability and modernized infrastructure.

Ranked No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs moves people, goods and freight – whether by road, rail, sea, underground or even through mountains. From enhancing connectivity with transportation agencies across California to improving safety and travel times with Ireland’s Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade, Jacobs delivers innovative, resilient solutions that improve mobility, reduce congestion and enhance safety for generations to come.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.