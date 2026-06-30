nVenia Adopts the CADDi AI Data Platform to Assetize 750,000 Drawings and Strengthen Aftermarket Value Across Multiple Brands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CADDi, the global technology company behind the AI data platform for manufacturers, today announced a partnership with nVenia, a Duravant company that designs and builds engineered-to-order (ETO) and configured-to-order (CTO) packaging machinery. nVenia delivers packaging equipment solutions for primary packaging, secondary packaging, and end-of-line processes through its well known Arpac, Hamer, and Fischbein brands.

nVenia, a Duravant company, adopts CADDi's AI data platform to unlock the full value of decades of engineering, procurement, and aftermarket data through a shared intelligence layer https://us.caddi.com/resources/category/news?ref=US-PR-2026-Q3-nVenia-BW Share

CADDi supports nVenia across the part lifecycle: helping engineers find parts to reuse with CADDi Drawer and its bulk similarity application, quoting parts to suppliers with CADDi Quote and recommending aftermarket parts with its aftermarket part recommender application. nVenia recently deployed CADDi AI to identify existing parts across thousands of drawings in real time to enable engineers with actionable insight to create new designs, quote new fabricated parts faster and streamline customer response time for spare parts.

nVenia builds highly configured machinery, with 30,000 to 45,000 configuration options on CTO units and fully custom ETO builds. Over decades, that work produced hundreds of thousands of design drawings and a rich, deep component catalog. As the business scaled through growth and acquisition, nVenia recognized a strategic opportunity: by connecting its vast engineering history into a unified intelligence layer, engineers could leverage the full power of that catalog to design smarter, source faster, and deliver greater value to customers.

Engineers leverage the full catalog to design smarter and faster

Engineers search by text, metadata, or shape to identify and reuse existing components, streamlining new designs while reducing the time and cost of new stocking, ERP setup, quality inspection, and procurement steps. CADDi runs alongside nVenia's Epicor ERP and SolidWorks PDM environment, extending and amplifying the value of those systems rather than replacing them.

An early demonstration using CADDi Drawer and its bulk similarity application on 3,000 randomly selected parts validated the depth of nVenia's catalog and confirmed the software could process real drawings accurately at scale. “CADDi has approximately 750,000 drawings of ours right now, and 3,000 were from the initial demo, which was really interesting,” said Ben Snyder, vice president of lifecycle services at nVenia. “One notable example involved a right-angle bracket used to support sensors. Within that 3,000-part sampling, we identified three nearly identical versions, differing only by minor variations in hole placement. This highlighted a clear opportunity for part consolidation and smarter reuse and it's exactly the kind of insight that makes our engineers more effective across the entire catalog.”

Service teams deliver faster, more complete responses to spare-part requests

nVenia's extensive installed base represents a significant and growing source of recurring aftermarket revenue. With CADDi, nVenia is now activating that potential at the moment a customer calls, turning deep product knowledge into real-time customer value. Snyder added, “By leveraging the CADDi aftermarket solution, we are enhancing both customer satisfaction and revenue performance. This tool enables our customer service representatives to guide customers toward complete component solutions, ensuring they receive everything needed rather than ordering individual parts.”

CADDi's aftermarket recommendation application, now in production with active users, draws on nVenia's bill-of-materials structure and historical sales records to tie each recommendation to the specific machine a customer owns. When a representative takes a spare-part order, it returns the related replacements that machine will likely need next, so the representative can offer to add them to the same order, along with a rationale to share on the call. The team holds a strict quality bar, recommending fewer parts rather than risk recommending a wrong one.

According to Kaimook Chirapathama, director of U.S. customer success and sales engineer at CADDi, "nVenia has built an extraordinary knowledge base through decades of engineering excellence and strategic growth — hundreds of thousands of drawings and a rich order history that reflects the full breadth of their installed base. CADDi AI connects and activates that knowledge so an engineer can instantly leverage what already exists when designing something new, and a service representative can proactively recommend the right parts while the customer is still on the phone."

In 2026, companies like nVenia are shifting focus to reduce the time between identifying a question and executing the answer. CADDi’s new white paper explains why improving decision velocity can drive significant productivity gains without large capital investments, while also improving the quality of decisions. CADDi will continue expanding its platform to help manufacturers strengthen operational performance, simplify engineering and sourcing processes, and build the intelligence foundation needed for long-term competitiveness. More case studies and insights are available at us.caddi.com.

About CADDi

CADDi is an AI-powered data platform that makes design and supply chain data accessible and actionable for manufacturing teams. Headquartered in Tokyo and Chicago, the company was founded in 2017 by industry veterans Yushiro Kato and Aki Kobashi, formerly of McKinsey and Apple. Its flagship product, CADDi Drawer, uses advanced AI to centralize and analyze unstructured design and production data, helping manufacturers improve efficiency, reduce redundancies, and unlock innovation. Recognized globally for innovation, CADDi was listed in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and won the SaaS Award for Best Business Intelligence and Engineering Management Software. To learn more, visit us.caddi.com.

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