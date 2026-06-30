Ambi Robotics and Pickle Robot Deliver Integrated Physical AI Solution to Fully Automate Inbound Logistics

BERKELEY, Calif. & CHARLESTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambi Robotics, a leading provider of AI-powered robotics for commercial operations, and Pickle Robot Company, a pioneer in Physical AI for supply chain applications and the leader in automated truck unloading, today announced the successful integration of their robotic systems in response to demand from Fortune 500 retail and logistics operators, fully automating the movement of packages from trailer unloading through pallet stacking and warehouse receiving operations.

The deployment combines Pickle Robot’s trailer-unloading robots with Ambi Robotics' AmbiStack multi-purpose stacking solution, enabling a continuous and autonomous flow of packages from inbound trailers through receiving operations. Cases are unloaded from trailers by Pickle Robot’s systems, then inducted via conveyor into AmbiStack for identification, scanning, and stacking for downstream warehouse operations. The end-to-end solution leverages existing warehouse infrastructure and systems, enabling customers to fully automate critical inbound processes without major facility redesigns.

The collaboration demonstrates how warehouse operators can deploy specialized automation technologies from multiple providers to address labor-intensive workflows, including the persistent dock door challenge, while maintaining operational flexibility.

"Warehouse operators shouldn't have to choose between best-in-class technologies and seamless integration," said Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. "As Physical AI transforms supply chains, interoperability will become increasingly important. We believe the future of warehouse automation will be built on collaboration across the industry, where specialized systems work together to solve complex operational challenges. This deployment demonstrates that the next generation of automation will be built on interoperable Physical AI systems that combine the strengths of specialized technologies to create greater value for customers."

“Customers want automation that improves real-world throughput while fitting into existing operations,” said AJ Meyer, Founder and CEO of Pickle Robot Company. “This collaboration shows how robotic unloading can integrate seamlessly with downstream automation systems to help move goods more efficiently through the warehouse, and it sets the stage for orchestrating multi-robot processes that can self-improve and self-correct over time.”

AmbiStack is designed to integrate with a range of warehouse systems and automated technologies, enabling operators to deploy it within broader material handling environments without reliance on a single vendor ecosystem. Pickle Robot’s systems are similarly designed to operate within existing warehouse facilities, automating trailer and container unloading without requiring infrastructure redesign, making the technologies natural complements in an end-to-end inbound workflow.

About Ambi Robotics

Ambi Robotics is an artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics company developing advanced solutions that scale ecommerce operations to meet demand while empowering humans to handle more. At Ambi Robotics, the world's top roboticists, AI researchers, and leading business professionals work together to build cost-effective high-volume supply chain technologies. Founded in 2018, the company is located in Berkeley, Calif. For more information, please visit www.ambirobotics.com.

About Pickle Robot Company

Pickle Robot is a pioneer in Physical AI for supply chain applications combining AI with robotics to create automation products that perform physical labor with intelligence and adaptability. The company’s systems are currently transforming how goods are unloaded at inbound dock doors in warehouses with the goal of reaching one million doors with robotic systems over the next decade - improving safety, efficiency, and scalability in supply chain operations. Pickle Robot Unload Systems work alongside people on loading docks to make the work safer, faster, and more efficient. For more information please visit: www.picklerobot.com.