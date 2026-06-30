King Hussein Cancer Center Selects ReMedi Health Solutions to Lead AI Readiness Initiative

HOUSTON & AMMAN, Jordan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReMedi Health Solutions, a national healthcare IT consulting firm, has been selected as the U.S. prime contractor to lead an AI readiness initiative at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC). The engagement is funded through a Technical Assistance grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and supports KHCC’s Office of Artificial Intelligence and Information Innovations.

AI succeeds in a hospital when it respects how clinicians and operations work together. Share

The USTDA-funded technical assistance will support KHCC in strengthening its AI governance, readiness, and implementation planning while advancing three pilots focused on business intelligence, breast cancer diagnostics, and clinical trials screening. The project will also identify U.S. firms and technology providers that may support KHCC with additional AI technologies after the engagement. Together, these efforts help KHCC evaluate practical AI applications for earlier detection, better-informed care decisions, operational visibility, and sustainable adoption in clinical and administrative workflows.

“Expanding the use of AI will help reduce administrative burdens, support clinical decision-making, provide personalized medicine and an improved experience and enhance KHCC`s research capabilities,” said Dr. Asem Mansour, Chief Executive Officer of KHCC.

KHCC treats approximately 60% of cancer cases diagnosed in Jordan and is a regional hub for advanced cancer treatments for patients in the Middle East, making it one of the most concentrated cancer care environments in the region. The center operates within Jordan’s national Hakeem electronic health record (EHR) ecosystem, a mature, VistA-based environment that carries active patient care. Most AI guidance assumes a cloud-native data layer that real hospitals rarely have. ReMedi designs its approach around the EHR clinicians actually use, building AI into specialty workflows to support clinician experience and adoption.

“AI succeeds in a hospital when it respects how clinicians and operations work together,” said Sonny Hyare, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ReMedi Health Solutions. “KHCC has a clear mandate and a complex environment, which is exactly where clinically led execution matters most. Our job is to help the center move from AI interest to AI readiness in a way that holds up at the point of care.”

The engagement reflects collaboration across institutions. In partnership with ReMedi, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and KHCC provide clinical and institutional leadership, and USTDA provides funding aligned with the U.S. Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and Jordan’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Implementation Plan 2023-2027. Electronic Health Solutions, the national digital health organization behind Hakeem, provides the EHR interface and integration the pilots run on. ReMedi’s technology partner, Folio3, brings AI-first engineering and healthcare-specific expertise across EHR integration and clinical data engineering to power KHCC’s three pilots. By embedding AI at the core of clinical workflows, Folio3 transforms these pilots into practical, intelligent tools that care teams can rely on every day.

About King Hussein Cancer Center

Under the leadership of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, KHCC has become internationally recognized as the leading cancer treatment center in the region, providing advanced and comprehensive care for cancer patients of all ages. Expanding the use of AI is an important pillar in KHCC’s strategic plan. AI will help reduce administrative burdens, support clinical decision-making, provide personalized medicine and an improved patient experience, and enhance KHCC’s research capabilities.

About ReMedi Health Solutions

ReMedi Health Solutions is a national healthcare IT consulting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm partners with healthcare organizations to support EHR advisory, implementation, optimization, clinical data services, and AI readiness initiatives. ReMedi’s team includes healthcare executives, former CMIOs, nurses, and clinical informaticists with direct experience leading complex health IT programs in clinical settings. The company’s approach is grounded in practical clinical insight, operational discipline, and a commitment to improving how technology supports care delivery.

About Folio3 Software

Folio3 is a US-based software engineering company that builds AI, data, and cloud solutions for enterprises across a range of industries. Through its dedicated healthcare division, it works with hospitals, health systems, and technology firms to develop AI models, analytics, and system integrations for use in real clinical settings.