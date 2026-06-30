O2 Invests in and Partners with Pooltek Services

SADDLE BROOK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through its pool care platform Azureon, it has made an investment in and partnered with Pooltek Services (“Pooltek”), a Rockville, MD based company (https://www.pooltek.com/). Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Pooltek was founded in 1986 by Ed and Gail Kessler working out of their family home in Bethesda, Maryland. Their goal was to create a pool service company that provided a higher quality of personal attention and technical knowledge, setting itself apart from the competitors. In 1999, son Jeff Kessler graduated from Davidson College and took over operations of the company, expanding the company to its current Rockville location, and bringing in the concept of “One Company for All Your Needs” by taking on tile, coping, plaster, and deck projects as well as maintenance and repairs. Five years later, brother Kevin joined after completing his time at the University of Maryland and guided the expansion of the service department to its current twenty-four full service vehicles.

Pooltek marks Azureon’s 12th acquisition as the platform expands its footprint to the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) region. Kyle Chaikin, Chief Business Development Officer at Azureon, commented, “The Pooltek team is incredibly impressive and runs a great operation that maintains prominence throughout the DMV. We are thrilled to welcome Pooltek to the Azureon platform as we continue to build a category-defining pool care platform.”

Pooltek will maintain significant ownership in the Company, and will immediately have access to significant operational support, resources, and technology from Azureon and its executive leadership team.

Jeff Kessler, President of Pooltek, commented, “We are thrilled to join the Azureon team to pursue new avenues of growth together while continuing to provide our customers with the highest standard of pool care.”

John Tisera, CEO at Azureon, said, “Jeff and Kevin Kessler are talented operators, and we look forward to partnering with them and the Pooltek team as we continue expanding our footprint and coverage throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.”

About Pooltek Services

Pooltek is a leading residential pool services company serving homeowners throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Founded in 1986 by the Kessler family, Pooltek provides a comprehensive range of pool maintenance, repair, renovation, and seasonal services across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. With nearly four decades of experience, the Company has built a strong reputation for quality service, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. Pooltek remains committed to delivering exceptional service and helping customers maintain and enjoy their pools year-round. Additional Information is available at https://www.pooltek.com.

About Azureon

Azureon is a leading provider of pool care services in the United States. With twelve businesses serving seven states and DC, Azureon provides a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance, repair, upgrades, renovations, and design/build solutions to customers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Additional Information is available at www.azureon.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests to partner with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. Additional Information is available at www.o2investment.com.