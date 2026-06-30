Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official Global FX Partner of Fever

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Fever, a leading global live-entertainment discovery and ticketing platform that specializes in immersive experiences, candlelit concerts, and interactive pop-up events. Under the agreement, Corpay becomes Fever’s exclusive and Official Global Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, Fever’s global operations across North America, Mexico, the UK, EMEA, and APAC will be able to leverage Corpay Cross-Border’s innovative solutions to help manage foreign exchange exposure arising from day-to-day business activities.

“Fever represents the future of global live entertainment and event ticketing technology, and we are honoured to be named their exclusive and Official FX Partner,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “This partnership reinforces our position as the leading provider of corporate payments and currency risk management solutions within the live entertainment industry, while also expanding our global partnership program into the event ticketing space. We look forward to supporting Fever as they continue to grow their global operations.”

“With operations spanning more than 50 countries, effective foreign exchange management is critical to supporting Fever's continued growth. Corpay brings the expertise and scale we need to optimize our FX operations as we expand globally and continue connecting millions of people with unforgettable live experiences around the world,” said Raúl Lara, Chief Financial Officer, Fever.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Fever

Fever is the world’s leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, inspiring over 100 million people last year to discover the best experiences in over 40 countries. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique experiences and events—from immersive exhibitions and sports to interactive theatrical performances, concerts, and festivals—while empowering its partners with data and technology to develop and expand new experiences worldwide.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.