Evertern Wealth Expands Global Family Office Platform Through Strategic Alliance

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evertern Wealth, an independent multi-family office headquartered in Naples, Florida, today announced a strategic alliance with Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers (Vontobel SFA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vontobel Holding (Vontobel), one of Switzerland’s most respected wealth and investment management firms.

The relationship expands Evertern Wealth’s ability to serve clients with international wealth management needs, including multi-currency banking solutions, international banking and custody capabilities, foreign currency management, international investment access, and the ability to hold allocated physical gold in Switzerland.

This strategic relationship complements Evertern Wealth’s open-architecture custody platform through Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, providing clients access to premier institutional custody in the United States alongside expanded international banking capabilities through one of Switzerland’s leading financial institutions.

Founded in Zurich in 1924, Vontobel is an internationally recognized Swiss financial institution with approximately USD 304 billion in assets under management1 and a long-standing reputation for investment excellence, financial strength, and client service. Through Vontobel SFA, Switzerland’s leading wealth manager for US clients2 seeking global diversification and international investment opportunities, the firm enables clients to confidently diversify and grow their wealth across borders.

“This alliance reflects our commitment to delivering truly independent advice while providing clients access to some of the finest financial institutions in the world,” said Jason Stephens, CFP®, Founder and Managing Partner of Evertern Wealth.

“Over the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to work alongside Vontobel SFA and develop a deep appreciation for their culture, capabilities, and commitment to clients. This strategic alliance enhances our ability to serve clients with international interests, provide access to best-in-class banking solutions, and deliver a broader range of global wealth management resources while maintaining the independence that our clients value.”

The alliance is designed to support entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, and multigenerational families seeking international diversification, global banking solutions, cross-border wealth planning, including access to banking relationships across multiple jurisdictions.

Evertern Wealth is a member of the Dynasty Network of independent advisory firms.

About Evertern Wealth

Evertern Wealth is an independent multi-family office serving successful families, business owners, executives, and retirees throughout the United States. Co-founded by Jason Stephens, CFP®, and Michael “Mic” Lundon, the firm provides investment management, wealth planning, family office services, and coordinated solutions designed to help clients preserve, grow, and transfer wealth across generations.

Jason Stephens, a Southwest Florida resident for more than 35 years and a wealth advisor with over 25 years of industry experience, founded Evertern Wealth to combine independent advice with institutional-caliber resources. Through its open-architecture platform, including Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions and other leading global institutions, Evertern delivers sophisticated wealth management solutions tailored to the complex needs of affluent families.

Important Disclosure

This communication is provided for informational purposes by Evertern Wealth. It is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any investment advisory services or securities. Evertern is not an employee or affiliate of Vontobel SFA and acts independently as a “promoter” as defined by the SEC Marketing Rule. Information regarding the arrangement between Vontobel SFA and Evertern Wealth, including the nature of the compensation, material terms of the written agreement, and associated conflicts of interest, will be provided to prospective clients at the time of referral or prior to entering into any advisory agreement, in accordance with applicable regulations. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No representation is made that any strategy or service will achieve its intended results.

About Vontobel Swiss Financial Advisers (Vontobel SFA)

Vontobel SFA is the largest Swiss-domiciled manager in AUM terms as of May 2026 dedicated to US persons seeking diversification and investing internationally. A subsidiary of Vontobel Holding AG, it is registered with both FINMA and the US SEC, combining Swiss custody with full US tax reporting. With offices in Switzerland and the US, Vontobel SFA offers discretionary and advisory solutions focused on global diversification and personalized investment strategies.

About Vontobel Holding AG

“Vontobel”, is an international investment management firm with Swiss roots, providing investment, advisory and solution capabilities to private and institutional clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is present across 28 locations world-wide. Through its affiliated companies, Vontobel has been present in the US for four decades, showing commitment to the country. With offices in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, Vontobel provides direct support to its US clients. Vontobel shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and majority owned by the founding family. As of December 31, 2025, Vontobel held USD 304.6 billion assets under management. With its investment-led approach that focuses exclusively on the buy-side of financial markets, the firm thinks and acts purely from the client’s perspective—serving as an investor for investors.