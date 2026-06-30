RWX Expands Partnership with OH.io, OH.io's First with a Columbus-Based Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RWX, a cloud computing platform where engineers and AI coding agents build, test, and validate software, today announced an expanded partnership with Columbus-based performance venture OH.io, OH.io's first partnership with a Columbus-based company. The expansion follows a successful pilot in which OH.io built and ran RWX's top-of-funnel demand generation in market.

RWX, the cloud platform where engineers and AI coding agents build, test, and validate software, is expanding its partnership with Columbus performance venture OH.io. Share

Under the partnership, OH.io embeds seasoned demand-generation operators into RWX's top of funnel (awareness, marketing, and lead generation) while RWX's team continues to focus on product. The model lets RWX expand its reach without pulling its engineers off the product that customers buy.

Software development is shifting to an agentic model, in which AI coding agents write and modify code alongside engineers. The systems that build, test, and validate that code have to keep pace. RWX gives engineers and their AI agents a cloud platform to run that work with the speed and reliability the new pace of development demands. RWX is led by co-founder and CEO Dan Manges, who previously co-founded Root, which he took public in 2020, and served as CTO of Braintree before its acquisition by PayPal. RWX raised a $7 million seed round in 2024.

“RWX is exactly the kind of company OH.io was built to back, and it is right here in Columbus. I'm proud to put our team behind Dan and the RWX product in our first partnership with a Columbus-based company,” said Ratmir Timashev, founder of OH.io and co-founder of Veeam Software.

“Software is increasingly written by engineers and AI agents working together, and the infrastructure that builds, tests, and validates that code is now mission-critical. RWX built exactly that. We ran a pilot, the demand was real, and we are expanding because the model worked,” said Alex Purtell, Director of Demand Generation at OH.io.

“OH.io took on the hardest part of scaling a company (building the top-of-funnel demand engine) and shared the risk with us while we stayed focused on the product. Doing this with a partner in our own city, who has operated at scale before, made the decision easy,” said Manges.

About OH.io

OH.io is a performance venture founded in Columbus, OH by Ratmir Timashev (co-founder of Veeam Software). OH.io embeds experienced GTM operators directly into high-growth startups, taking on go-to-market execution so founders can focus on product while sharing in the risk of scaling. Learn more at OH.io.

About RWX

RWX is a cloud computing platform where engineers and AI coding agents build, test, and validate software. Co-founded and led by CEO Dan Manges and based in Columbus, Ohio, RWX gives engineering teams and their AI agents the infrastructure to run builds, tests, and validation with speed and reliability. Learn more at rwx.com.