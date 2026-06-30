Veritone Announces Multi-Year Contract with California Highway Patrol to Accelerate Evidence Redaction and Public Records Fulfillment

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced a new contract with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), awarded in partnership with MissionRT, a public safety technology company that delivers integrated, end-to-end solutions across evidence and public records ecosystems. Under the agreement, the CHP will deploy Veritone Redact, built on the aiWARE™ platform, to automate the redaction of sensitive information within digital evidence, significantly accelerating public records processing while protecting citizen privacy.

As the largest state police agency in the United States, the CHP employs nearly 11,000 personnel whose mission is to protect nearly 40 million California residents. Operating in one of the nation's most complex environments, the agency manages a large and continually growing volume of digital evidence, including body-worn camera video, dash camera footage and 911 audio.

Prior to the release of digital evidence for public records requests as required by the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), or to respond to court support or media inquiries, the CHP must remove personally identifiable information (PII) from such evidence, including faces, license plates, medical information and driver's license numbers. With Veritone Redact – an intelligent AI-powered solution that automates the redaction of sensitive information within audio, video and image-based evidence – the CHP can now automate this time-intensive process across multiple media types within a single, secure workflow. For state highway patrol organizations that manage thousands of traffic stops and crashes annually, this technology reduces evidence preparation time from hours to minutes, helping to lower the risk of privacy violations and ensuring consistent, accurate redactions.

"Public safety agencies don’t operate in silos – they need connected ecosystems where evidence, records, video and communications work together," said Richard Coleman II, CEO and Founder of MissionRT. "Through our open, integrated public safety platform, we help agencies modernize those end-to-end workflows. Veritone Redact is a key capability within that ecosystem, automating one of the most time-consuming steps in evidence and public records processing while supporting the highest standards of privacy, accuracy and compliance."

"The California Highway Patrol operates in one of the most complex and demanding environments in the country, managing an immense volume of digital evidence daily," said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. "We are incredibly proud to partner with them to provide our AI-powered redaction solutions. By automating these critical workflows, we are empowering CHP personnel to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time on their core mission of ensuring the safety, service and security of California's citizens."

Procured and deployed in partnership with MissionRT, a public safety company that integrates cutting-edge solutions across CAD/RMS, digital evidence, video, sensors and threat detection, this initiative helps CHP modernize its broader evidence and public records ecosystem. By connecting Veritone Redact with CHP’s existing and future systems, Mission RT helps ensure that AI-powered redaction operates within a unified, secure workflow rather than as a standalone tool.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and performance of Veritone Redact, including its ability to accelerate public records responses while protecting individuals’ privacy; Veritone's ability to process and analyze unstructured data sources; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the public sector.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of Veritone Redact to deliver the speed, accuracy, and analytical capabilities described herein; the evolving regulatory environment for AI, data privacy, and law enforcement technologies; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.