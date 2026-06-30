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Redwire Awarded Contract to Deliver Penguin Mk2.5 Uncrewed Aerial System to Taiwan Coast Guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by Taiwan Color Optics, Inc. (TCO), a subsidiary of SemiLux International Ltd., to deliver its Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) to the Taiwan Coast Guard to support Taiwan’s broader maritime security and defense resilience planning.

Tranche 1 of the program represents a key milestone in Taiwan’s deployment of long-endurance uncrewed systems for maritime surveillance and law enforcement missions. Redwire’s Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL UAS was selected for the program based on its proven long-endurance performance, vertical takeoff and landing capability, and integrated EO/IR payloads for persistent maritime ISR missions.

"Our Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL aircraft is field proven for successful execution of all-weather monitoring and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations," said Josh Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Defense Tech. "Tracking coastline and maritime activities can present unique challenges, and the Penguin is the ideal framework to enhance Taiwan’s coastal defense.”

With the ability to take off and land vertically, the Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL can be rapidly deployed, even in harsh or contested environments. Easily adaptable to meet variety of operations, the platform is well equipped to conduct day and night ISR missions, with the ability to track and target small moving objects.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North American and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tere Riley
tere.riley@rdw.com

Investors:
investorrelations@rdw.com

Industry:

Redwire Corporation

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Contacts

Media Contact:

Tere Riley
tere.riley@rdw.com

Investors:
investorrelations@rdw.com

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