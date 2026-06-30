Ford Motor Company and Hueler Help Employees Receive a Paycheck for Life

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford Motor Company employees and 401(k) participants in the U.S. now have the option to convert a portion of their Ford 401(k) into a lifetime annuity through Hueler’s Income Solutions® platform, providing greater flexibility and portability in their retirement planning.

Launched in January, this new option reflects Ford and Hueler’s commitment to helping Ford hourly and salaried employees support their families today and in retirement.

Through Hueler’s Income Solutions® platform, Ford 401(k) participants can compare annuity quotes from multiple insurance providers, model lifetime income payments in real-time, and personalize features to fit their needs. The process is designed to help employees make informed decisions and create greater income security in retirement.

An annuity is a long-term contract between an individual and an insurance company. In exchange for part of the individual’s retirement savings, the insurance company provides monthly payments that are guaranteed for life or for a set number of years, creating a steady, predictable income stream. Annuities can also be structured to provide continued income to a survivor, like a spouse or partner.

Most importantly, the partnership with Hueler gives Ford employees the power to choose what’s right for them, including how much of their savings to use, with no minimum amount required.

For further information, read more from Ford.

About Hueler Investment Services, Inc.

Hueler Investment Services, Inc., located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the provider of the Income Solutions® lifetime income platform that has been delivering lifetime income annuity products to the institutional marketplace since 2004. The platform was designed to facilitate the creation of personal pensions for individuals transitioning into retirement. The Income Solutions® platform is made available directly to plan sponsor clients and numerous other retirement plans through Hueler’s unique, non-exclusive partnerships with leading financial services firms, fiduciary advisor platforms, and non-profit member organizations.