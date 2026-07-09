Avia Equities, LLC Acquires 190 Unit Blair at Bitters Multifamily Community in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avia Equities, LLC ("Avia") announced that it has acquired Blair at Bitters, a 190 unit garden style multifamily community located in San Antonio, Texas.

We view this acquisition as the first of many investments in San Antonio and look forward to being a long term partner in the city’s growth. Share

The acquisition of Blair at Bitters represents a strategic expansion of Avia’s footprint in Central Texas and aligns with the firm’s focus on well located, attainable housing in high growth markets. The business plan includes targeted interior and exterior renovations, and upgrades to common areas and amenities, with the goal of enhancing the current and future resident experience while participating in the continued improvement of the San Antonio real estate market.

San Antonio remains one of the country’s most dynamic large metros, supported by steady population growth and a diversified employment base in sectors such as healthcare, defense, finance, cybersecurity, and hospitality. In recent years, the metro has added tens of thousands of new residents and maintained an unemployment rate below both the Texas and U.S. averages, reflecting resilient labor market conditions and sustained in migration.

“We are excited to add Blair at Bitters to the Avia portfolio and to establish our presence in the San Antonio market,” said Mike Mortazavi, Founder of Avia Equities. “This community offers strong fundamentals, an excellent infill location, and a clear value add path through thoughtful renovations and hands on management. We view this acquisition as the first of many investments in San Antonio and look forward to being a long term partner in the city’s growth.”

Blair at Bitters features a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, onsite parking, and community amenities consistent with other high quality suburban multifamily properties in the market.

The acquisition was leveraged with Freddie Mac financing.

About Avia Equities, LLC

Avia Equities, LLC is a private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating multifamily communities in high growth, business friendly markets across the Sun Belt and select U.S. metros. Avia targets opportunities where disciplined asset management, targeted capital improvements, and a long term ownership mindset can create durable cash flow and value for investors and stakeholders.