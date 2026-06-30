Vanilla and Callan Family Office Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Estate Planning for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanilla, a leading estate planning platform for wealth management firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The collaboration includes a strategic investment by Callan Family Office in Vanilla and a joint product development and go-to-market agreement, bringing together two organizations with a shared conviction that the ultra-high-net-worth market deserves fundamentally better estate planning technology.

The Gap This Partnership Is Built to Close

Ultra-high-net-worth families and family offices operate in a different world than most wealth planning software was designed for. Wealthy families typically feature layered entity structures, multigenerational wealth transfer across branches and trusts, complex ownership reporting, and deep integrations across institutional systems of record. Yet purpose-built technology for this market has remained largely underdeveloped.

"Vanilla was built from day one to serve the most complex estate planning needs in the market," said Gene Farrell, CEO of Vanilla. "One of the most progressive and successful multifamily offices in the country is choosing Vanilla as their partner to develop the future of ultra-high-net-worth planning, and that's a direct reflection of our depth, sophistication, and track record."

What Vanilla and Callan Family Office Are Building Together

Joint product development will focus on the capabilities that matter most at the top of the wealth spectrum: consolidated multigenerational planning visualizations and reporting, sophisticated support for complex entity and asset ownership structures, and deeper data connectivity between Vanilla and the broader ecosystem of systems family offices rely on daily.

“The partners of Callan Family Office have worked with ultra-high-net-worth investors for decades on average, and we have seen firsthand the limitations of the systems to handle the most complex estate planning needs,” said Jack Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of Callan Family Office. “Our work with Vanilla is designed to bring together the best of both technology and expertise to help families preserve wealth across generations. We are pleased to be a strategic collaborator in the evolution of Vanilla’s ultra-high-net-worth capabilities.”

Alongside product development, the partnership establishes a coordinated go-to-market strategy — including joint thought leadership, events, and distribution efforts — designed to bring these capabilities to wealth management firms and family offices across the ultra-high-net-worth space.

The Platform the Most Complex Families Already Trust

Vanilla has served ultra-high-net-worth clients and their advisors since its founding, with the platform today underpinning some of the most complex estates in the country. This history and the depth of planning complexity Vanilla has built into its platform are precisely what brought Callan Family Office to the table.

"This is a space we've operated in from the beginning," said Farrell. "This partnership is about accelerating what we're already doing and going deeper on the capabilities that matter most to the families and advisors who live in this complexity every day."

About Vanilla

Vanilla is the modern estate planning platform built for financial advisors. By transforming complex legal documents into clear, interactive visuals, Vanilla enables advisors to deliver more personal, impactful conversations around legacy, wealth transfer, and generational planning. With deep integrations, intuitive workflows, and expert support, Vanilla helps advisors bring estate planning into the heart of holistic financial advice. Learn more at www.justvanilla.com.

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions. In 2026, Callan Family Office was named to the inaugural CNBC Elite Advisors List, recognizing the 25 independent advisory firms across the United States that specialize in serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and family offices with investable assets of $25 million or more. No compensation was provided for consideration or inclusion in this recognition. Awards and recognitions do not imply or guarantee future performance for Callan Family Office or its clients.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional-quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Callan Family Office is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.