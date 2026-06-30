Crave InfoTech Recognized in SAP's Business AI Partner Ecosystem

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crave InfoTech, a certified SAP partner and AI innovation specialist, today announced its recognition within SAP's Business AI partner ecosystem. The listing identifies Crave InfoTech as a partner equipped to help organizations build, deploy, and govern AI on SAP technology.

"This listing gives clients assurance that we're technically capable and accountable within the SAP ecosystem. It supports our goal of helping enterprises move from AI strategy to production." — Shrikant Nistane, Founder and CEO, Crave InfoTech Share

The inclusion signals that Crave InfoTech can support enterprise AI adoption on SAP, from initial strategy through production deployment, with the governance and security controls that enterprise programs require.

"Recognition within SAP's Business AI ecosystem reflects the work our team has put into building delivery capability on SAP technology," said Shrikant Nistane, Founder and CEO of Crave InfoTech. "Clients want a partner that is technically capable and accountable within the SAP ecosystem. This listing gives them that assurance and supports our goal of helping enterprises move from AI strategy to production."

Why this matters for enterprise customers

The listing tells prospective customers that Crave InfoTech offers:

Proven delivery capability for AI solutions built on SAP technology, covering integration, deployment, and ongoing operation.

Depth across SAP BTP, SAP Business Data Cloud, security, and AI governance, shortening the path from strategy to production.

A focused alternative to large system integrators, with the responsiveness and accountability that mid-market and enterprise clients need.

Direct alignment with SAP's Business AI roadmap, helping clients invest in supported, future-ready technologies.

About Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech is a global SAP partner with 18+ years of expertise in automation, integration, and clean core modernization. Its AI-led portfolio includes CoreAssess.AI, AccessHub.AI, and IntegrateHub, alongside digital supply chain, SAP GTS, and SAP BTP extensibility solutions. Headquartered in New Jersey, Crave InfoTech helps enterprises modernize faster, reduce complexity, and scale with intelligence.