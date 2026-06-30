Unison Endorsed by Credit Direct as Its Recommended Home Equity Finance Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unison, a market leader and pioneer in residential equity sharing agreements, has been selected by Credit Direct as its recommended home equity finance provider following Credit Direct's independent review of the home equity finance market. Credit Direct, an online consumer lending platform known for connecting consumers with rigorously vetted financial solutions, cited Unison's underwriting standards and the creditworthiness of its customers as central to its decision.

Unison's Equity Sharing Agreements (ESAs) allow homeowners to access a portion of their home's equity today in exchange for a share of the property's future appreciation, with no monthly payments required. The company works exclusively with creditworthy homeowners – its portfolio reflects a prime-credit customer base with an average home value above $500,000 – an underwriting standard that Credit Direct cited as a key factor in its decision to recommend Unison to its clients. Unison has been investing in homes since 2006 and currently manages $1.76 billion in residential equity agreements across more than 10,500 homeowners nationwide.

“The home equity finance space is maturing rapidly as a category, and with that growth comes real responsibility,” said Thomas Sponholtz, CEO and Founder of Unison. “As demand for these solutions increases, rigorous underwriting becomes more important. We have always believed that working with creditworthy homeowners is what makes this a sustainable product – for the homeowner, for the industry and for the institutional investors who support it. Credit Direct has built their business on connecting clients with solutions that genuinely improve their financial wellbeing, and that shared commitment is what makes this recommendation meaningful. We look forward to serving Credit Direct’s clients as the market for responsible equity access solutions continues to expand.”

Credit Direct CEO Angelo Pace added: “At Credit Direct, our top priority is our clients’ long-term financial health. After conducting a comprehensive review of five leading equity sharing providers, we determined that Unison stands apart for its fair, transparent, and responsible approach. Unlike many alternatives in the market – which can leave homeowners owing more even in the event of significant property value declines – Unison structures its agreements with a stronger alignment to homeowner outcomes. Their more balanced and ethical model gave us the confidence to recommend Unison as a trusted solution for our customers.”

Demand for home equity solutions has grown considerably as many homeowners remain effectively locked into low-rate mortgages and are reluctant to refinance at higher rates. In 2025, homeowners withdrew a record $205 billion in equity – the highest annual total since 2022 according to reports. With an estimated $35 trillion in equity held in U.S. residential real estate according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, alternative products such as equity sharing agreements have attracted increased attention from both consumers and institutional investors.

About Unison

Unison is the pioneer of residential equity sharing agreements, investing in homes since 2006. Unison Investment Management, LLC (UIM) currently manages $1.76 billion in residential equity agreements across more than 10,500 agreements originated nationwide. Unison's equity sharing products enable homeowners to access accumulated home equity without monthly payments, while institutional investors gain exposure to U.S. residential real estate. For more information, visit unison.com.

About Credit Direct

Credit Direct is an online consumer loan provider dedicated to simplifying access to funds. The company offers personal loans directly and through a network of vetted partners, with an application process designed to take borrowers from inquiry to funding in as little as 24 hours. Credit Direct presents rates and terms clearly and does not impact a borrower's credit score when checking for available offers. For more information, visit creditdirect.com.