NCR Atleos Extends Long-Standing Relationship with Shell UK Oil Products to Operate ATMs Across National Forecourt Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced an extension of its long-standing relationship with Shell UK Oil Products Limited, to operate ATMs across Shell’s forecourt network in the United Kingdom.

Under the renewed agreement, NCR Atleos will manage 408 free-to-use ATMs across Shell’s national forecourt estate, helping ensure consistent and convenient access to cash for customers while supporting operational efficiency at high-traffic fuel and convenience retail locations.

Shell operates a large network of forecourts where dependable access to cash remains an important part of the journey for fueling, in-store purchases and ancillary services. As part of its strategic priorities, Shell and NCR Atleos are focused on maintaining high ATM availability, ensuring free-to-use access and supporting a seamless and convenient customer journey.

NCR Atleos is addressing these requirements by delivering a fully managed, end-to-end ATM service that includes monitoring, maintenance, cash management and regulatory compliance. This approach ensures high ATM availability and performance while minimizing operational burden for Shell.

“Providing our customers with convenient, free access to cash remains an important part of the forecourt experience,” said Janine Albrecht-Webb, General Manager Mobility & Convenience for the UK at Shell. “Our continued collaboration with NCR Atleos enables us to deliver a reliable service at scale while enhancing convenience and supporting retail engagement across our network.”

“This engagement reflects the strength of our relationship with Shell and their continued confidence in the ability of NCR Atleos to deliver reliable, large-scale ATM services,” said Neil Martin, Area Managing Director for the UK at NCR Atleos. “Together, we are enabling convenient access to cash for consumers while helping drive footfall and enhance the retail experience across Shell’s forecourt network.”

Through this collaboration, Shell customers benefit from dependable, free access to cash at forecourt locations nationwide. This added convenience supports fuel transactions, in-store purchases and an overall satisfying customer journey, while helping increase dwell time and retail spend.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.