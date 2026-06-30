SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm and leading provider of Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) solutions, today announced the launch of a corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund in partnership with Asteria Corporation, a Tokyo-based software company enabling seamless connectivity between systems, people, and data. The initiative marks Asteria’s first CVC fund and is designed to accelerate collaboration with startups developing next-generation technologies aligned with Asteria’s long-term strategy.

Pegasus Tech Ventures and Asteria Corporation Launch Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Advance Global Connectivity and Innovation Share

Pegasus Tech Ventures will serve as the General Partner of the fund, and Asteria Corporation will participate as the sole Limited Partner. The fund will invest in innovative startups developing technologies across artificial intelligence, automation, edge computing, and intelligent data infrastructure.

Founded in 1998 as Japan’s first XML-focused software company, Asteria develops software platforms centered on no-code integration and data connectivity. The company’s flagship product, Asteria Warp, is one of Japan’s leading integration programs and is used by more than 10,000 companies. In addition to Asteria Warp, the company develops software and services supporting mobile business applications and digital integration across enterprise environments.

Asteria has already been a Limited Partner in other Pegasus Tech Ventures-managed funds that have invested into companies including SpaceX. Through this dedicated partnership, Pegasus Tech Ventures will leverage its global venture platform and Silicon Valley ecosystem to provide Asteria with emerging startups and breakthrough technologies. The collaboration is intended to strengthen Asteria’s open innovation strategy and support the company’s continued efforts to help organizations integrate systems, applications, and data across increasingly complex digital environments.

“We are pleased to partner with Pegasus Tech Ventures on this corporate venture capital initiative,” said Yoichiro Hirano, President & CEO, Asteria Corporation. “By working closely with startups and entrepreneurs worldwide, we aim to accelerate innovation and strengthen Asteria’s mission of connecting the world through software.”

“We look forward to supporting Asteria’s innovation initiatives through Pegasus’ global network of startup ecosystem,” said Anis Uzzaman, Founder & CEO, Pegasus Tech Ventures. “By leveraging our global network, we aim to help Asteria identify breakthrough technologies and build strategic relationships with innovative startups around the world.”

About Asteria Corporation

Asteria is a software development company that provides products and services that “connect” systems, people, things and intentions based on the concept of “Connecting the World with Software”. Its flagship product, “ASTERIA Warp” is middleware which integrates data from different systems and cloud services without coding and has been adopted by over 10,000 companies. Other products include digital storage app “Handbook X”, mobile app builder “Platio” and no-code AI/IoT platform “Gravio”. By offering these products, Asteria promotes digital transformation (DX) and helps organizations improve their business process efficiency. Asteria is also engaged in raising awareness of new technologies and their value and fosters innovation through its involvement in the launch of Blockchain Collaborative Consortium and No Code Promotion Association. For more information, please visit https://en.asteria.com/.

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm and leading provider of Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) solutions. The firm partners with corporations worldwide to help them access emerging technologies, invest in innovative startups, and accelerate Open Innovation initiatives through its global network spanning the world’s leading innovation ecosystems. Pegasus manages over 40 funds and over US $2B in assets, and has invested in more than 300 startups globally, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, Airbnb, Coinbase, and X (formerly Twitter). Through its corporate venture platform, Pegasus serves as a bridge between global corporations and the next generation of technology companies. For more information, please visit www.pegasustechventures.com/.