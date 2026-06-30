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Microsoft Takes Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode Patent Pool Licence

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microsoft has become a licensee of the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool. The US computer and software giant is the latest in a string of major companies to take a licence to the standard essential patents offered through the programme. In doing so, it joins ASUS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Sony Group Corporation, as well as Huawei, Panasonic, Philips and ZTE which are also pool licensors alongside KPN, Mitsubishi Electric, Orange, Aegis 11 (a Sisvel affiliate), SK Telecom and Wilus.

The Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool covers both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 and offers an efficient way to access essential Wi-Fi rights for years to come. It was publicly launched in January 2026 as the successor to the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool. Over a three-year period under that programme, agreements were closed with 40 companies, including Acer, Netgear, Cisco and HP.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Microsoft as a licensee of the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool,” says Alex Debski, Director of Licensing and Counsel Legal and Business at Sisvel. “Although it was sometimes a challenging discussion, it was always a friendly and constructive one. We are grateful to the Microsoft team for the positive approach they took.”

“To have Microsoft join on an amicable basis is a further clear validation of the Wi-Fi Multimode pool’s offer and rate,” says Sisvel Chief IP Officer Heath Hoglund. “I congratulate everyone involved for their professionalism and skill. The programme is now building considerable momentum and I look forward to welcoming further licensees in the near future.”

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field through the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel | We Power Innovation

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Giulia Dini
Executive Head of Brand
Tel: +34 93 131 5570
giulia.dini@sisvel.com

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Contacts

Media
Giulia Dini
Executive Head of Brand
Tel: +34 93 131 5570
giulia.dini@sisvel.com

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