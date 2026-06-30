Andersen Global Adds Depth to Tax and Global Mobility Capabilities in Germany

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its presence through a Collaboration Agreement with Lohr and Company (L+C), a senior-led tax advisory platform, providing practical, responsive solutions in tax compliance, cross-border tax, global mobility, and transfer pricing.

Headquartered in Germany with a presence in Austria, L+C advises large multinationals and family-owned companies, family offices, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm, founded in 2001, specializes in areas such as global mobility, M&A, international tax law, country-by-country reporting, and transfer pricing, including Pillar 2 reporting. Additionally, L+C supports clients with trusts and foundations, tax compliance, payroll and financial accounting, and private financial advisory services.

“Collaborating with Andersen Global represents an important step in expanding our international capabilities and strengthening the value we provide to clients navigating increasingly complex cross-border matters,” said Jörg-Andreas Lohr, managing partner of L+C. “Our firm is built on delivering practical, high-quality solutions with a personalized approach. Through this collaboration, we are further positioned to support clients with seamless global resources while maintaining the client-focused service that defines our practice.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, “L+C enhances our organization’s capabilities with its strong senior leadership and deep technical expertise. Their experience advising family-owned businesses on complex international matters further strengthens our global platform and adds depth to our ability to support clients navigating workforce mobility and evolving cross-border regulatory matters.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.