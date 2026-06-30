Medbridge Expands Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Ecosystem with Tandem RTM Partnership, Giving Every Practice a Path to RTM Revenue

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medbridge, the leading digital health platform for clinician education, home exercise programs, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), today announced a strategic partnership with Tandem RTM, a full-service RTM management company, to offer healthcare organizations a fully managed path to RTM revenue. The partnership expands Medbridge's established RTM solution into a complete services ecosystem, giving every practice the flexibility to run RTM on their own.

Rehabilitation groups today face increasing pressure to consolidate their technology and service vendors. For many, that has meant accepting bundled solutions that weren't purpose-built for clinical care — trading product excellence for the appearance of simplicity.

"Medbridge’s longstanding expertise is in delivering solutions purpose-built for the clinician experience, an approach that best serves patients as well. We are continuing that commitment by expanding our partner ecosystem to ensure our customers never have to compromise on clinical quality in search of operational simplicity," said Donovan Campbell, CEO of Medbridge. "RTM is a meaningful revenue opportunity for every practice we work with. Our job is to make sure no organization is left on the sidelines because the path to standing it up felt too complicated or too costly. The Tandem RTM partnership is the latest expression of that commitment."

RTM Ecosystem Delivers More Paths to Practice Sustainability

For therapy practice owners, RTM has historically been underutilized due to challenges achieving exceptionally high monthly patient engagement rates. However, the 2026 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) RTM code updates, which expanded reimbursement categories for RTM services and lowered the patient barriers to meaningful reimbursement, create new motivation to leverage this technology both for patient care and practice sustainability.

Medbridge addresses challenges in clinical adoption by design. RTM is embedded directly into the platform clinicians already use for home exercise programs, patient engagement, and outcomes tracking. Additional training is not required to adopt the new capabilities, ensuring that RTM becomes a natural extension of care and a seamless part of the provider workflow, not an additional step.

The new partnership between Medbridge and Tandem RTM eliminates the need for practices to find more capacity. The solution is purpose-built to deliver patient enrollment, remote care coordination, and billing capabilities without the need for additional staff or expertise.

"When a practice has the clinical intent to run RTM but lacks the operational infrastructure to execute it, they leave significant revenue on the table, and patients miss out on the between-visit support that drives better outcomes," said Bryan Lang, CEO of Tandem RTM. "The partnership between Tandem RTM and Medbridge means practices get the best clinical platform in the space backed by a service team that handles everything else."

The Medbridge RTM Ecosystem Delivers Clinic Flexibility

Medbridge RTM is already in use across therapy practices and healthcare organizations nationwide, built natively into the clinician workflows Medbridge customers rely on every day. With Tandem, Medbridge now offers an optional, fully managed services layer — including enrollment, remote care navigation, billing, and denial management — for organizations that want to capture RTM revenue without building that operational infrastructure themselves. Organizations now have the flexibility to choose which model fits their current capacity, and move between tiers as their needs evolve.

RTM Standard is for organizations with the internal capacity to run care coordination and billing themselves. Medbridge provides the platform, implementation support, and ongoing tools. The practice owns operations. This is the established Medbridge RTM model, in use with customers today.

is for organizations with the internal capacity to run care coordination and billing themselves. Medbridge provides the platform, implementation support, and ongoing tools. The practice owns operations. This is the established Medbridge RTM model, in use with customers today. Fully Managed is for organizations that want to capture RTM revenue without adding operational complexity. Tandem handles patient enrollment, remote care navigation by licensed rehabilitation professionals, billing, and denial management. Crucially, Tandem operates directly within the Medbridge platform, meaning there is no integration project, no new system access to provision, and no delay. The program can begin immediately.

The Medbridge and Tandem Fully Managed RTM tier is available now for qualified practices. To learn more or speak with a Medbridge team member, visit medbridge.com/rtm.

About Medbridge

Medbridge is the platform healthcare organizations use to retain their best clinicians, deliver excellent care that doesn't stop when their clinicians do, and collect the outcomes data that drives reimbursement and proves ROI. Medbridge gives clinicians gold-standard education, evidence-based care programs built into their workflows, and RTM billing capabilities, without adding steps to their day. Nine of the top ten hospital systems and private practices in the country run on Medbridge. For more information, visit medbridge.com.