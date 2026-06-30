RF Investment Partners Exits Ally Waste Services Following Transformational Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RF Investment Partners, a leading growth capital investor, announced today the successful exit of Ally Waste Services, a technology-enabled provider of managed waste solutions for multifamily housing communities nationwide. This exit marks the culmination of a transformational partnership that began in 2022 and reshaped Ally Waste from a small southwestern valet trash provider into a national managed waste platform, serving customers across more than 42 states.

Since partnering with RF, Ally Waste has experienced extraordinary growth. Through a combination of organic expansion and 12 strategic add-on acquisitions, the company increased revenue by more than 900%, grew its workforce from 200 employees to nearly 1,700, and transformed from a regional valet trash provider into a technology-enabled managed waste platform, serving property management companies and REITs.

Beyond its operational growth, Ally Waste fostered a people-first culture that remained a defining characteristic of the business as it scaled. Under the leadership of CEO James Crawley and the management team, the company invested heavily in developing leaders, creating opportunities for employees, and building an organization rooted in service and accountability.

“What we built over the last few years is a testament to the incredible team at Ally Waste,” said Ally Waste CEO James Crawley. “From day one, our mission has been to develop and empower leaders who serve others with integrity, humility, and grit. That mission has never wavered. RF believed in us and gave us the runway to grow, and the results speak for themselves. We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and we’re just as excited about what comes next.”

Ally Waste’s growth story reflects what’s possible when a mission-driven management team is paired with the right capital and partnership. The multifamily housing market continues to generate strong demand for comprehensive, technology-enabled waste management solutions.

“Partnering with James and the Ally Waste team has been one of the most rewarding experiences in our firm’s history,” said RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler. “When we invested at the end of 2022, we saw a hungry, values-driven management team with the vision to build something truly special. What set them apart just as much as the growth opportunity was their culture. I’ve rarely seen a company so genuinely committed to its values and its people. We’re incredibly proud of this team and look forward to watching their continued success.”

RF welcomes conversations with founders and management teams of essential tech-enabled service businesses. Please reach out to Peter Fidler at pfidler@rf-partners.com to learn how our partnership-driven approach accelerates growth and scales success.

About RF Investment Partners

RF Investment Partners, a relationship-first, lower-middle-market private capital firm, provides innovative and flexible capital primarily for family- and founder-owned businesses. We structure each investment to align our shared goals and interests with each company's management team. Named on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, RF brings operational and deep sector-based expertise to support our portfolio companies across the software, healthcare services, and business services sectors. RF manages approximately $700 million and has the capabilities to provide equity and debt capital to support strategic initiatives such as acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. To learn more, please visit www.rf-partners.com.

About Ally Waste Services

Ally Waste Services is a nationally recognized, premium valet trash and recycling provider for multi-family housing complexes, student housing, and senior living facilities, designed to streamline and simplify property waste streams. Based in Phoenix, AZ, and operating nationwide, Ally Waste prides itself on promoting cleaner communities, happier residents, and increased property values through the most high-quality, reliable trash and recycling services in the industry.