Genesys Acquires Pinkfish to Accelerate the Future of Autonomous Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, today announced it has acquired Pinkfish, a leading agentic orchestration workflow company. This acquisition will expand Genesys Cloud™ AI with MCP-based tool integration and workflow automation capabilities, helping organizations connect customer intent to governed actions across enterprise systems and accelerate the adoption of trusted autonomous experiences that drive business outcomes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Agentic AI is moving customer experience from assisted engagement to governed execution,” said Glenn Nethercutt, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Genesys. “With Pinkfish, we’re advancing agentic orchestration by connecting customer intent to enterprise data, business workflows and governed actions through Genesys Cloud AI, so organizations can resolve more complex customer needs with greater autonomy, control and speed.”

Accelerating Agentic Orchestration Through Enterprise Execution

As organizations increasingly look to move from static workflows to autonomous AI, they need to bridge the gap between customer engagement and enterprise execution. Pinkfish advances the ability of Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent and Genesys Cloud Copilots to securely access data and execute actions across enterprise systems.

With more than 500 integrations supporting 25,000 MCP tools spanning CRM, ERP, IT, HR, order management, billing and other business applications, Pinkfish brings one of the customer experience (CX) industry’s most extensive MCP ecosystems to Genesys Cloud. These capabilities will help organizations overcome some of the biggest barriers to agentic AI adoption: fragmented systems, disconnected workflows and operational complexity that often prevent them from achieving more autonomous and outcome-driven customer experiences.

The acquisition will further the abilities of Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent to autonomously orchestrate and complete customer work within trusted business guardrails. As a result, Agentic Virtual Agent will be able to resolve more complex customer needs end-to-end, improving self-service experiences while reducing customer effort and operational handoffs.

“We founded Pinkfish because we believe AI reaches its full potential only when it can securely operate across the enterprise,” said Charanya Kannan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pinkfish. “Every great customer experience combines meaningful conversations with meaningful action that spans CRM, ERP, billing and the rest of the enterprise. By bringing together the AI orchestration leadership of Genesys with the AI-powered workflow automation capabilities of Pinkfish, we will help organizations move toward AI that securely takes action, completes customer work across the enterprise and delivers exceptional customer experiences.”

Advancing AI-Powered Workflow Automation

Genesys Cloud AI with the natural language-driven workflow automation of Pinkfish will enable organizations to build and deploy sophisticated AI-powered CX workflows, making agentic orchestration more accessible to business users and accelerating time to value.

For example, when a customer contacts a retailer about a delayed order, an Agentic Virtual Agent could verify order status, review shipping information, apply a service credit, upgrade the shipment and notify the customer, all by coordinating actions across systems without requiring human intervention. Rather than routing the request across multiple teams and systems, the Agentic Virtual Agent can help complete the process end-to-end in a single interaction.

These capabilities can also combine with Genesys Cloud Case Management to support workflow-intensive processes such as customer onboarding, insurance claims processing, return merchandise authorizations, loan servicing requests, warranty management and other business processes that span front-office and back-office operations.

“The autonomous enterprise depends on the ability to coordinate actions across complex business environments while maintaining governance and control,” said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst of Valoir. “With the addition of Pinkfish, Genesys Cloud is poised to gain the workflow automation and enterprise connectivity needed to help organizations scale agentic orchestration.”

To learn more about how the acquisition of Pinkfish will advance Genesys Cloud, visit Genesys.com.

Availability

Genesys expects Pinkfish capabilities to become available to Genesys Cloud customers through the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace by the end of the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2027 (May 1–July 31, 2026). The company expects to begin introducing Pinkfish capabilities natively within Genesys Cloud by the end of this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2026–Jan. 31, 2027).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Genesys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release.

About Genesys

Genesys® empowers more than 8,000 organizations worldwide to create the best customer and employee experiences. With agentic AI at its core, Genesys Cloud™ is the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform that connects people, systems, data and AI across the enterprise. As a result, organizations can drive customer loyalty, growth and retention while increasing operational efficiency and teamwork across human and AI workforces. To learn more, visit www.Genesys.AI.

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