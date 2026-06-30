OneSpaWorld and Azamara Cruises Reimagine THESANCTUM with Expanded Spa Facilities and Next-Generation Wellness Services

NASSAU, Bahamas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness services and products onboard cruise ships and in destination resorts worldwide, and Azamara Cruises, the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion®, today announced a series of meaningful enhancements to the onboard spa experience as part of their nearly 20-year partnership.

The upgrades will roll out fleetwide across Azamara Cruises vessels as each ship enters a scheduled dry dock as part of Azamara Cruises’ fleet-wide enhancement program, Azamara Forward, and reflect a shared investment in the guest wellness journey and a continued commitment by both organizations to delivering elevated, transformative experiences at sea. The first installations are scheduled aboard Azamara Pursuit on August 18, 2026, followed by Azamara Quest on November 25, 2026, with additional ship enhancements planned for 2027. Renovation timelines are expected to range from two to four weeks per vessel, depending on the scope of work required.

“OneSpaWorld has been a trusted partner to Azamara for almost 20 years, and together we have continually challenged ourselves to elevate the onboard wellness experience. These enhancements reflect our shared vision of combining innovation, personalization, and world-class service to create differentiated experiences that resonate with today's luxury travelers. As guest expectations continue to evolve, so will our commitment to investing in experiences that enrich every stage of the journey,” said Claudio Sammartano, Head of Onboard Revenue at Azamara Cruises.

“What makes our partnership with Azamara Cruises so special is the collaborative spirit that drives it,” said Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman and CEO of OneSpaWorld. “We are always looking for new ways to enhance the spa experience and find opportunities to bring something meaningful and new to our guests at sea. These latest enhancements are a testament to that ongoing commitment and to the strength of a partnership that continues to grow."

Expansion of THESANCTUM Spa

At the center of the transformation is the expansion of THESANCTUM spa across Azamara Cruises vessels. Azamara Cruises is dedicating additional onboard space to the spa, enabling the addition of two new treatment rooms, one designed exclusively for couples and one additional single treatment room, further extending the spa’s footprint across the fleet. The purpose-built couples’ suite allows guests traveling together to enjoy any of THESANCTUM’s massage and body treatments side by side in a private, tranquil setting designed for shared relaxation, while the additional treatment room enhances capacity and supports the highly personalized service central to the THESANCTUM experience.

A New Retail Destination

A new retail space located at the entrance of THESANCTUM spa will also welcome guests, offering a curated selection of prestige wellness and beauty products from leading global brands. The space will showcase ELEMIS®, the number one British luxury skincare brand, as well as Kérastase®, the world's leading luxury professional haircare brand, both complementing the spa and salon services available within THESANCTUM. Further enhancing the selection, JOU® Chinese herbs, integral to THESANCTUM's onboard Acupuncture program, and Good Feet®, whose products support posture, alignment, and an active lifestyle, complete the offering. Designed as an extension of the spa experience, the retail environment brings wellness beyond the treatment room and into guests’ everyday routines.

Introduction of Medi-Spa and IV Services

Completing the suite of enhancements is the introduction of Medi-Spa and IV services to the THESANCTUM menu. Medi-Spa brings advanced aesthetic treatments administered by licensed physicians onboard, including Thermage® skin tightening, Restylane® dermal fillers, Dysport® wrinkle treatments, and microneedling, each delivering visible results with minimal downtime. IV services offer medically guided intravenous therapies designed to hydrate, energize, and support total wellness, led by the NAD+ Longevity IV, the gold standard in cellular optimization and healthy aging, alongside a full menu of targeted vitamin and nutrient therapies.

“THESANCTUM has always been about creating a deeply personalized and restorative wellness journey at sea, and these enhancements allow us to elevate that vision even further,” said Martha Brabham, Vice President, Design & Revitalization at Azamara Cruises. “From expanded treatment spaces to thoughtfully curated retail and the introduction of advanced wellness services, every element has been designed to enrich how our guests feel, connect, and rejuvenate while sailing with Azamara.”

For more information or to schedule your appointment, please visit azamaracruises.com or visit THESANCTUM onboard.

About OneSpaWorld

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished health and wellness centers offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, aesthetics and fitness services, treatments, and products, currently onboard 208 cruise ships and at 24 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the cruise industry segment of the international leisure market, which it has earned over six decades upon its exceptional service; expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms; irreplicable operating infrastructure; powerful team; and product innovation, delivering tens of millions of extraordinary guest experiences and outstanding service to its cruise line and destination resort partners.

About Azamara Cruises

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler’s “Reader’s Choice Awards”, Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards,” US News & World Report “Best Cruise Lines,” and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com