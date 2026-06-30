Centrifuge and New York Life Investment Management Partner to Tokenize U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Strategy

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centrifuge today announced a partnership with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM), one of the largest active asset managers globally with approximately $807 billion* in AUM, to launch the NYLIM Anemoy U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Segregated Portfolio (ticker: HYB). This marks NYLIM’s first tokenized offering, helping expand investor access to the firm’s fixed income capabilities through digital infrastructure.

“Tokenization represents a compelling evolution in how investment solutions can be accessed, managed and distributed across both public and private markets,” said Thomas Sy, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, NYLIM. “As investor demand continues to grow around transparency, efficiency and broader market participation, we are exploring opportunities where blockchain-enabled infrastructure can complement our existing platform and deepen the value we deliver to clients.”

The tokenization of NYLIM’s U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Strategy, marks a significant step toward expanding access to income-oriented strategies through next-generation infrastructure. Eligible investors can now access NYLIM’s established, institutional-quality high yield strategy on Centrifuge’s platform for the first time — pairing institutional credit investing with global onchain access.

“We're proud to work with NYLIM and we're starting with a fund that fills a gap for onchain investors that existing infrastructure cannot address," said Anil Sood, CSO and Co-Founder of Centrifuge Labs. "But this is bigger than a single product: It is about moving funds onto infrastructure that is more transparent, more efficient, and more composable. NYLIM is an incredible partner and we're excited to be working with them toward that future.”

The fund product will be tokenized through Centrifuge’s institutional fund infrastructure, with subscriptions and redemptions settled in USDC. The underlying portfolio, investment process, and risk management through NYLIM remain unchanged.

The tokenization of financial assets is expected to accelerate meaningfully over the coming decade as institutions seek infrastructure that can improve operational efficiency, broaden distribution, and enable more seamless movement of capital across markets. As adoption evolves from experimentation toward scaled implementation, firms participating early are helping shape how traditional financial products are issued, accessed, and integrated into increasingly digital capital markets. Through this launch, NYLIM joins a growing group of asset managers exploring how tokenized infrastructure can extend the reach and utility of established investment strategies within the next generation of financial markets.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. The product referenced herein is not being offered or sold to U.S. persons or within the United States. Any offering will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge is the open infrastructure powering onchain asset management. As one of the first and largest tokenization platforms, Centrifuge bridges traditional and onchain capital markets, tokenizing high-quality institutional assets and integrating them deeply across DeFi. The platform powers onchain strategies for Apollo, Janus Henderson, and S&P Dow Jones Indices, with tokens now live across leading DeFi protocols including Sky, Aave, and Morpho. Beyond infrastructure, Centrifuge advances the broader ecosystem through the Real-World Asset Summit, the Tokenized Vault Foundation, and the Tokenized Asset Coalition.

About New York Life Investment Management

With approximately $807 billion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, New York Life Investment Management is a Pensions & Investments' Top 30 Largest Money Manager** and one of the largest active asset managers globally, with leading positions across both public and private markets. Comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of New York Life Insurance Company, New York Life Investment Management is committed to achieving enduring financial outcomes and building long-term partnerships across market cycles and generations. Our specialized, independent investment teams bring disciplined active management and deep expertise to help clients navigate the next era of investing.

“New York Life Investment Management” is the brand name and service mark used to represent a group of affiliated investment advisers of New York Life Insurance Company, including New York Life Investment Management LLC, a registered investment adviser.

*Assets under management (AUM) includes assets of the investment advisers that make up “New York Life Investment Management” as of March 31, 2026. AUM includes certain assets, such as non-discretionary AUM, external fund selection, and overlay services, including ESG screening services, advisory consulting services, white labeling services, and model portfolio delivery services, that are not necessarily considered Regulatory Assets Under Management according to the SEC’s Form ADV. AUM is reported in USD. AUM not denominated in USD is converted at the spot rate as of March 31, 2026. The total AUM figure of “New York Life Investment Management” is less than the sum of the AUM of each affiliated investment adviser in the group because it does not count AUM where the same assets can be counted by more than one affiliated investment adviser.

**New York Life Investment Management ranked 28th largest institutional investment manager in Pensions & Investments' Largest Money Managers 2025 published June 2025, based on worldwide institutional AUM as of Dec. 31, 2024. No direct or indirect compensation was paid for the creation and distribution of this ranking.